IAPI Launches Effie Awards Ireland 2024

IAPI kicked off the countdown to Effie Awards Ireland 2024 with an official launch event in the RDS this week.

Set to take place in October, attendees heard from this year’s Jury Chair, Tom Kinsella, managing director of AIB’s homes division as well as keynote speaker Hans Middlehoek, owner of the USP Company and Jury Chair of Effie Netherlands.

In addition a panel of judges discussed how brands and agencies can build an effective case study for the awards. The panel included Margaret Gilsenan, chief strategy officer, Boys + Girls; Andy Pierce, group strategy director, Core; Julie Gill, commercial marketing director, An Post and Catrióna Campbell, managing partner, The Public House.

“Effie Worldwide stands for effectiveness in marketing, spotlighting ideas that work and encouraging thoughtful dialogue about the drivers of marketing effectiveness,” says Jury Chair, Tom Kinsella.

“Why is it good for Irish brands? It’s the only Internationally recognised awards programme in the Irish market, providing us with a standardised global benchmark for marketing effectiveness and a valuable opportunity for Irish brands and agencies to pitch themselves against their international peers in Global & European Best of the Best awards. The focus on marketing effectiveness must be consistent and omnipresent in marketing departments and agencies in order to build brands and contribute to the growth of the Irish economy,” he adds.

During the event launch, IAPI also announced details of a workshop it is holding for entrants to this year’s Effies. “Hans Middlehoek will be returning to Dublin for two days – 27/28th March – to provide agencies with one-hour intensive sessions to workshop one case entry,” says Katerine Ryan, programme director.

“There will be some prep work required to get the most out of this session. Only one case study can be examined in the timeslot but the learnings from that one case-study will be applicable across other brands/clients. We hope this session will help make your overall story really strong, crisp, clear, and inspiring,” she adds.

IAPI also announced that the sponsors of this year’s Effies include An Post Commerce, RTÉ Media Sales and ESB.

For more information contact Katherine Ryan (katherine@iapi.com) . Entry kits can be downloaded HERE