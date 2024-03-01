Droga5 Dublin Rolls Out New Brand Campaign for Denny

Droga5 Dublin, part of Accenture Song, has launched a new campaign for the food brand Denny.

Following on from the success of the 2023 TV-led “Grand, Dad” campaign, the new social-first campaign “captures real and authentic family moments as it reunites two Irish families who haven’t been together in some time.”

Called “Hungry for Home” viewers follow the stories of Annie and Darragh, a couple, currently living in Canada, and siblings Michael and Shauna, currently spread across Canada and Australia, as they travel home to Ireland to surprise their families. The story is told through their video diaries as they fly home, surprise their family members, and reunite over a Denny meal in their childhood kitchen.

Part of the “Only Denny Will Do”, brand platform, “the heart-warming story illustrates the central role Denny continues to have in Irish hearts and homes for over 200 years. “

The campaign is running across Tik Tok and Meta throughout the month of March and the social campaign will be supported by OOH across the island of Ireland.

“We’re so proud of this piece of work from Denny. It captures the true identity of the brand by showing our role within Irish homes, bringing people together through delicious food. To get to support families coming together that otherwise might not have had the opportunity this year was incredibly rewarding,” says Ashley O’Sullivan, marketing manager with Pilgrim’s Food Masters, which owns the Denny brand.

“What better way to reunite these families than over a meal that is quintessentially Irish – delicious Denny sausages. Our fly on the wal approach to this social-first campaign was to allow the families to tell their stories from their own point of view with our traveller’s self-shooting on phones to capture the genuine emotions and heartfelt moments that unfold when they surprised their parents. We couldn’t have been happier with the results – the pure buzz and unadulterated craic when the families got together is just something that can’t be faked,” adds Torlogh O’Boyle, digital creative director, Droga5 Dublin.

CREDITS:

Client: Pilgrim’s Foods– Denny

Marketing, Category, and Innovation Director: Julie Ann Twomey

Marketing Manager: Ashley O’Sullivan

Brand Manager: Shauna Moran

Assistant Brand Manager: Jennifer Killeen

Agency: Droga5 Dublin, part of Accenture Song

Chief Creative Officer: Jen Speirs

Creative Director: Torlogh O’Boyle

Art Director: Steve Clifford

Copywriter: Emmet Heneghan

Senior Producer: Aisling O’Dwyer

Account Director: Andy Williams

Account Manager: Steven Nagle

Production Company: Nomos

Producer: Aideen O’Sullivan

Director: Federico Rea

Executive Producer: Robin Murray

Food Stylist: Chloe Chan

Photographer: Jo Murphy