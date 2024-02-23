Out \ Look: G-OOH Green and Grab More Attention this St. Patrick’s Week

Out Look: G-OOH Green and Grab More Attention this St. Patrick’s...

James Byrne, marketing manager, PML Group with this week’s Out \ Look on Out of Home

G-OOH Green and Grab More Attention this St. Patrick’s Week

Seasonal events provide a unique opportunity for retailers, FMCG brands and media providers to build brand awareness, engage with consumers and increase sales and revenue.

St. Patrick’s Festival, the largest celebration of Irish Culture and Heritage in the world, returns to Dublin this year with events across the city from 15th to 18th March.

More than 500,000 spectators are expected to line the route for the parade on the streets of Dublin while 500,000 passengers are expected to pass through Ireland’s two busiest airports over St Patrick’s weekend.

As regards sporting and cultural events it’s the crunch final weekend in the Guinness 6 Nations and the city will be a hive of activity as Ireland take on Scotland at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday 16th March. In terms of night life, Simple Minds, blk, and Liam Gallagher are among the acts playing in Dublin across St. Patrick’s week.

Sustainability is at the heart of all OOH developments in Ireland and St. Patrick’s week campaigns will be greener that ever this year with initiatives including:

6 Sheet and large format posters printed on 100% recycled and recyclable paper

Early hours power down of DOOH screens

LED Illumination, hugely diminishing energy consumption

Use of plant-based inks in printing

Event based marketing in the real world is big part of what we do. No matter what the occasion or time, Classic and Dynamic Digital OOH can adapt to meet your brand’s needs. OOH is the perfect medium to reach these large audiences on the move, at the right place and at the right time as they live, work and play.

KFC’s vertically gifted Tower Burger is too tall for Billboards.

KFC’s new OOH campaign for its Tower Burger is reaching new flavour heights and getting sideways looks (in the best possible way). The flipped posters by Mother London are attracting attention on 48 Sheet, 96 Sheet Billboards, and Digital Bridges while a straight up portrait design appears on Digipanels, dX Screens and Golden Squares. The burst incorporates sites in proximity to KFC restaurants generating appetite appeal and driving footfall close to purchase in the last window of influence.

The campaign, planned by Spark Foundry and PML, is an on-street illustration of ‘the medium as the message’ and the attention-grabbing potential of contextual OOH.

Irish residents took over four and a half million domestic overnight trips in Quarter 3 2023

The CSO’s latest travel household travel survey reports that Irish residents took 4.5 million domestic overnight trips in July, August and September (Q3) 2023. Total expenditure on domestic overnight trips in Q3 2023 amounted to €1.1 billion with those on holiday spending €742 million of this, while those visiting friends or relatives spent €225 million.

Nights spent in Irish hotels by Irish residents amounted to 2.5 million in the third quarter of 2023, while nights spent in self-catering or rented accommodation totalled 2.7 million. Irish residents took 4 million outbound overnight trips in Q3 2023, with over one-third of these trips (34%) to a UK destination.

In Q3 2023 the main reason for taking domestic overnight trips was for holidays (52%), while visiting friends or relatives accounted for 39%. One in twenty-five domestic trips were for business purposes (4%).

Commenting on the release, Brendan Curtin, Statistician in the Tourism and Travel Division, said: “The figures highlight the continued growth in domestic travel in the first nine months of 2023 following the disruption caused by COVID-19 restrictions. When compared with results from the same period in 2022, the number of domestic overnight trips taken in January to September 2023 was 7% higher, and 22% more than in the first three quarters of 2019.

Expenditure on overnight domestic trips amounted to €2.4 billion in the first nine months of 2023, which was 41% higher than in the same period in 2019.

In the first nine months of 2023 Irish residents also took 11.3 million domestic same-day visits and expenditure amounted to €500 million.”