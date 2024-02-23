PTSB Backs Olympic Hopefuls in New Campaign from Publicis Dublin

With both the Olympic and Paralympic Games taking place this year, Publicis Dublin has rolled out a new campaign for PTSB to mark the financial institution’s sponsorship of the Irish teams taking part in the games.

The new campaign follows on from PTSB’s “Altogether More Human” brand platform which was launched in October 2024 as well as its “‘Moving With You” mortgage campaign which was unveiled in December.

The latest Olympic-themed campaign is called “The Human Behind the Athlete” and is based on the insight that most of us look upon our athletes as if they were superhuman and their only role is to go out and represent Ireland.

“As title sponsor for both the Irish Olympic and Irish Paralympic teams, PTSB’s understanding of what these athletes go through runs deeper. They recognise that behind every athlete, there’s a human who started it all, who gets up every morning and faces every challenge head on, even when it feels like the odds are against them. The TVC tells the story of the weight of expectations and pressures that our athletes experience each and every day, right up to the moment they compete,” according to Publicis Dublin.

The campaign features Kellie Harrington, Rhys McClenaghan, Paul O’Donovan, Fintan McCarthy, Nicole Turner and Jordan Lee who are among eleven PTSB ambassadors representing Team Ireland at the Olympic Games and Paralympic Games Paris 2024. The campaign shines a light on what an average training day looks like for the athletes, showing the hard-work, dedication and commitment they show every day in order to represent Ireland on the world stage.

“The sponsorship of both the Olympic and Paralympic teams for the Paris 2024 Games is one of the largest sponsorships ever undertaken by PTSB. As we move closer to the Games, which take place this summer, we are stepping up activity to further highlight our support of Team Ireland. Our Olympic and Paralympic heroes are going to be highly visible as PTSB ambassadors on AV, Print, Social Media, OOH and across our 98 branches in every community across the country,” says Ger Mitchell, CHRO & Corporate Development Director at PTSB.

“This is one of those incredible opportunities where we get to work on such a unique sponsorship,” adds Ger Roe, board creative director, Publicis Dublin.

“But more importantly, we really wanted to represent our athletes in a way that they deserve. Working with the brand for a long time, it was easy to see how this is such an amazing sponsorship fit, because the team at PTSB really pride themselves in having a much more human-centric approach to everything. In the storytelling, it’s important for everyone to understand just what our athletes go through, on our behalf, so we as a country can recognise that and support them just as much as PTSB does.”