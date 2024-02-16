Out \ Look: Allianz instigates behavioural change via OOH

James Byrne, marketing manager, PML Group with this week’s Out \ Look on Out of Home

Allianz instigates behavioural change via OOH

Insurer and financial services company, Allianz, has launched its Stop The Drop campaign which intends to tackle declining figures in sports participation when it comes kids in schools.

The Out of Home campaign, planned by Starcom and Source out of home, is live across dX Screens, Digital Golden Squares, commuter dPods and mall digital screens including dPods, iVisions, Adshel Live Retail and Tesco Live.

Created by F&B Huskies, the campaign is the product of research carried by Ipsos B&A for Sport Ireland and Allianz. The research highlighted a lack of participation in sports among kids in schools, noting 1 in 5 drop out of their sport by the time it comes to transitioning to the secondary school system. The research also revealed that only 15% of primary and secondary school children are meeting the recommended physical activity guidelines of one hour of moderate-to-vigorous activity each day.

With a goal of instigating behavioural change, the creative highlights the equipment that has been stockpiled because of the abandoned sports. Driving IRL to URL, the creative looks to carry the conversation to social media, using the hashtag #StopTheDrop as well as driving visits to the campaign’s resource hub at allianz.ie/stopthedrop.

“This concerning trend is a problem for Irish sport but also worrying for our children’s happiness,” noted Mark Brennan, marketing lead at Allianz, “as Ireland’s top insurer for schools and one of the largest supporters of sport in the country, Allianz is committed to tackling this challenge head-on.”

Mondelēz Combines the New with the Old on OOH

Mondelēz has been running two very contrasting campaigns on OOH this cycle.

Taking gamification to the next level, OREO teamed up with Pac-Man to unlock a world of playfulness by turning every cookie into an AR Pac-Man Maze that you can explore on your phone.

To celebrate OREO x Pac-Man, the partnership ran a nationwide OOH campaign, planned by Spark Foundry and PML. It combines Classic and Digital formats across roadside and retail including 48 Sheets, Adbox and Purchase Point 6 Sheets along with screens in malls and supermarkets.

In a playful collaboration with Sipit, shoppers could watch Pac-Man chomp them up and down on lifts in Dundrum Town Centre & Swords Pavilions Shopping Centre or step inside for some next level fun.

A rather different tone is struck by Cadbury in celebrating its 200 years, with messages of generosity. To ramp up the nostalgia, a competition invited people to submit family photos where Cadbury goodies were being enjoyed and these now appear in various Out of Home locations up and down the country. A limited-edition range of seven Cadbury Dairy Milk bars is also being released featuring classic designs.

Large format billboards across the country along with Retail 6 Sheets and Digital screens in the form of Digipoles, Digipanels, Digishelters and Adshel Live Malls feature heartwarming childhood and family scenes incorporating Cadbury products and scenes from decades past.

Commuting Times and Distances Increase over past Decade

The average commute to work has been increasing over time, rising from 26.6 minutes in 2011 to 29.1 minutes in 2022 according to the latest census release by the CSO.

The report examines means of travel, times and distances both for workers and students. In 2022, commuting to work by car was still the most popular method of transport, with 64% driving and a further 5% travelling as a passenger in a car. This decreases to 52% across the four Dublin council areas and just 37% in the Dublin City Council area. In the capital 26% commute using public transport versus 16% nationally while across all modes average travel time is slightly higher at nearly 31 minutes. Commuting by train/ tram is most popular in the Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown area comprising 16% of commutes. Public transport peaks for 25-34 year olds while 71% of those aged 55+ commute by car. Four towns in Fingal had the highest proportion of workers travelling by train, DART or LUAS. These were Donabate (24%), Portmarnock (23%), Skerries (20%) and Malahide (16%).

In terms of travel time, journeys by train, DART or LUAS took the longest, with an average of 52 minutes, while travelling to work by bus took an average of 45 minutes. Nearly a quarter of all commuters left home before 7:00am and 10% left before 6:30am. In 2022, the average distance that commuters travelled to work was 16.8 kilometres, up from 15km in 2016. The distance is calculated as the straight-line distance between the place of residence and the workplace. The average length of a working day was estimated at 8.5 hours.

The daytime working population of Dublin city and suburbs was 577,835. Nearly three-quarters of the Dublin city and suburbs workforce also resided in the city and suburbs. There were a further 148,814 people from outside Dublin commuting into the city for work. Cork city and suburbs had the second largest daytime working population with 113,067 people. Of these, 60% were usual residents and a further 45,567 workers commuted into the area.

The census data finds that students (19+) are much more likely to use public transport with 35% nationally and 55% in Dublin doing so in travelling to school or college. Less than 1 in 5 students in Dublin travel by car.

Planning Tip: Commuting mode shares vary geographically and demographically. As travel times and distances increase OOH plans can be optimised to most effectively target specific target audiences.

Nothing Ordinary About It

There was nothing ordinary about beauty brand The Ordinary’s unique Out of Home activation which manifested itself over London’s River Thames this week.

Embarking on a journey from the Royal Docks the 12-meter-high bottle of the beauty brand’s Hyaluronic Acid product was unmissable as it floated down towards London’s Tower Bridge on a ‘The Ordinary’ branded barge, turning heads as it gracefully passing by London’s most renowned landmarks.

The team began construction of the bottle in November 2023 which included using a steel frame clad with timber, then wrapped in painted fiberglass with a large vinyl sticker attached.