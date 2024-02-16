IAPI to Launch 2024 Female Futures on International Women’s Day

IAPI will launch its 2024 Female Futures Fund on International Women’s Day at a special event which will be co-hosted by Ipsos B&A on March 6.

As part of the launch, Samira Brophy and Clare Kavanagh, both of Ipsos B&A, will discuss gender bias, non-traditional gender portrayal, women’s role in society and the role that marketing, advertising and social media plays. Ipsos B&A will also present details of new Irish market research that embraces some of these important topics.

Following the presentations, IAPI we will launch its 2024 Female Futures Fund which is sponsored by Guinness and Baileys. The Female Futures Fund is an annual bursary that is designed to accelerate women into senior roles, ensuring that businesses retain and promote their best female talent. As part of this, a panel discussion, moderated by Aoife McCleary, senior copywriter, F&B Huskies, will share information about the Female Futures Fund and discuss the role DEI plays in creating excellent creative work. Other panellists include Linda Bradley, head of insights and planning with Diageo, Bairbre McGlade, creative director, BBDO Dublin and Ciara O’Connor, strategy director, Mindshare Ireland.

The event will take place at the Clayton Conference Centre on Cardiff Lane, Dublin. To register to attend the event, clck HERE