Media Awards 2024 Now Open for Entry as New Judges Join the Panel

Media Awards 2024 Now Open for Entry as New Judges Join the...

The Media Awards 2024 are now officially open for entries at wwww.mediaawards.ie.

The closing date for entries to the Awards is March 21 and the gala award night will take place in the RDS on Thursday, April 25.

A panel of over 70 judges has been assembled over the past few weeks with additional judges set to join the panel over the next fortnight.

Some of this year’s judges include Cathal Deavy, chief customer officer, Tesco Ireland; Aine Ní Chaoindealbháin, managing director, Virgin Media Television; Joanne Grant, managing director, JCDecaux Ireland; Eoin Corrigan, head of marketing, Domino’s Pizza, Deirdre Macklin, head of marketing and brand, Ryanair; Eamon Fitzpatrick, managing director, Bradley: The Brand Agency and Lucy Murray, CX and marketing director, An Post.

In addition, the judging panel also includes Dianne Newman, CEO of RAM; Ian McShane, strategic advisor, McShane Consulting; Paul Loughrey, head of audience & insights, RTÉ; Linda Sheehan, head of consumer marketing, Tírlan; Deirdre Wafer, regional lead, EMEA, LinkedIn; David Monaghan, managing director KICK Dublin; Carina Moran, head of strategy, Yahoo Media; Martina McDonnell, marketing director, Meta and Rhona Holland, head of beverage insights, PepsiCo.

A full list of judges can be found HERE

This year’s chair of the judging panel is Peter McPartlin.