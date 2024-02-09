New Research from Global Shows Irish People Conduct 23.3m Weekly Missions

New research published by Global Media & Entertainment (Ireland) has found that 23.3m journey missions are undertaken every week in Ireland.

The research, which was carried out by Ipsos B&A on behalf of Global, delves into the behaviours and mindsets of outdoor audiences across Dublin, Greater Dublin Area, Cork, Galway, Limerick and Waterford. It outlines daily travel modes, with a key focus on the wide range of missions undertaken by Irish people on a daily basis.

A mission can includes going to and from work, going shopping for groceries and other goods, going socialising, visiting family or dropping kids to school.

Key highlights include the frequency of journeys, the varied nature of people’s missions and modes of transport used, changes in travel habits following the pandemic and the acceleration in the rate of change.

With more people working remotely, the research found that there is an increase in the frequency of grocery shopping and a significant shift in how productivity is measured. Aligned with this is an increase in the importance of free time and an emphasis on the importance of being outside the home.

Global’s “Ireland on the Move” adopted a multi-layered approach, using a combination of quantitative and qualitative methodologies including a week-long digital diary which closely followed respondents across a mix of life stages and locations.

“We are delighted with the results from this unique research initiative which demonstrates the premium quality of Outdoor Audiences. The report delivers valuable insights for our Advertising clients and proves Outdoor audiences are primed for engagement with Advertising messages across Bus, Rail and Roadside environments. Ireland on the Move delivers on our continued commitment to invest in research and insights ensuring that our clients can be confident in their choice of Outdoor advertising format,” says Antoinette O’Callaghan, head of marketing, Global.