Radiocentre Ireland to Host Webinar on the Role of Emotion in Effective Audio Ads

Radiocentre Ireland to Host Webinar on the Role of Emotion in Effective...

The role of emotion in the effectiveness of audio advertising will be up for discussion at a Radiocentre Ireland webinar which will be hosted on January 25, 2024.

As part of the webinar, the UK-based creative effectiveness research company System1 and Radiocentre UK will present new groundbreaking research looking into the role of emotion in audio advertising effectiveness.

The research features consumer reactions to audio ads measured by System1’s new Test Your Ad Audio tool and radio advertising effectiveness data collected by Radiocentre UK over the past 10 years. In total, the analysis is based on 131 radio ads featuring effectiveness and emotional data collected from over 50,000 respondents.

Presenting the research will be Andrew Tindall, global creative & media partnerships director, System1 and Donna Burns, head of insight, Radiocentre UK.

To attend the webinar click HERE

In addition, Radiocentre Ireland has reminded entrants to this year’s Irish Audio Awards that the deadline for entry is next Monday, January 15. For more information visit www.irishaudioawards.ie