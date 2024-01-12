Javelin Retains An Post’s B2B Account

The Dublin-based agency Javelin finished off a busy year of growth in 2023 by retaining the creative account for An Post’s B2B business as well as some specific consumer and other An Post-related work.

The agency had already been working with An Post for the last five years. “It’s a great way to kick off 2024 and a real pleasure to be starting a new chapter of our work with the teams across the An Post business,” says Javelin director, Kyla O’Kelly. “ It’s a world of great creative and strategic possibility with ambitious marketers that really stretch the agency and our creative output,” she adds.

Last year, the entire An Post account was put out to pitch with a number of agencies pitching for separate parts of the account which were previously handled by Folk Wunderman Thompson and Javelin. In the end, the larger consumer account went to Boys+Girls after Folk withdrew from the process after it won the Bank of Ireland creative account.