Publicis Dublin Strengthens Senior Team With Key Appointments

Publicis Dublin has made a number of key appointments at the agency, including that of Nick Doring to the role of associate creative director with the agency.

A native of Sydney, Doring has chalked up experience in agencies on both sides of the globe, including Wunderman Thompson Australia and Epsilon, before moving to Publicis Dublin in 2021 as senior art director. Doring is also a multi-award winning creative who has worked across many national and global brands including Virgin Media, PTSB, Heineken, the HSE, Johnson & Johnson, Kellogg’s and Subway. He has also judged at creative awards both locally and abroad and was the founder of design agency ‘And Sydney’.

“Nick is a dream creative and we’re delighted to announce him as associate creative director, a first for the agency. Nick loves ideas, he loves craft, he loves getting together with people to solve client’s problems… and through all this he promotes an Aussie philosophy of no dramas,” says executive creative director, Ronan Nulty.

“I’m absolutely delighted to take on this role after such a big year for the agency. We have something special going here, we have an amazing team with a great ambition to leave a mark with our world-class creative for our clients,” adds Doring.

In addition to Doring’s appointment, Publicis Dublin has also appointed Ruth McCormack to the role of group account director. Since joining the agency in 2008, she has worked with a wide range of clients including Heineken Ireland, ptsb, Bord Gais Energy, SPAR, Vhi and Axa.