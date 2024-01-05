Cash & Carry Kitchens Sponsors Claire Byrne’s Show on RTÉ Radio One

RTÉ One’s weekday radio show, Today with Claire Byrne, has a new sponsor.

In a deal brokered by Havas Media, Cash & Carry Kitchens is sponsoring the morning show which, according to the latest JNLR, is the fourth most listened to programme on radio with an audience of 331,000.

The 12-month sponsorship includes 6 x 10-second sponsor-credited stings per show, sponsor-credited promos in Rising Time, Liveline, Drivetime, Saturday with Colm O’ Mongáin and Brendan O’ Connor, as well as podcast and homepage sponsorship.

“RTÉ Media Sales is delighted to commence 2024 with a brand-new sponsor of Today with Claire Byrne, and to partner with such a recognised and reputable Irish brand,” says Tara Farrell, sponsorship manager, RTÉ Radio.

“We are so excited to partner with Claire Byrne and RTÉ for the upcoming year and we are really looking forward to developing this relationship. As one of Ireland’s most listened to radio shows, with such a wide reaching and engaged audience, Today with Claire Byrne is the perfect fit for our brand. This partnership will provide the ideal platform to communicate the Cash & Carry Kitchens’ message to our customers, giving a great boost to our team of experts across our 17 showrooms nationwide,” adds Alan Morris, head of marketing, Cash & Carry Kitchens.

This partnership aligns seamlessly with Cash & Carry Kitchens, offering an opportunity to boost brand awareness and engage consumers through Claire Byrne’s widely popular radio show,” says Bryan Keegan, account director, Havas Media.