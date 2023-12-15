F&B Huskies Campaign for RSA Promotes Safer Driving

F&B Huskies, part of the Forsman & Bodenfors has launched a new campaign for the Road Safety Authority (RSA) to promote better and safer driving in urban areas.
Called “30km/h for Better Urban Living”,the campaign highlights the multiple benefits of adopting 30 kilometres per hour speed limit in urban areas across Ireland. The focus of this campaign is not just to reduce speed, but to transform urban spaces into safer, healthier, and more economically vibrant
communities.
The campaign features a heartwarming TV ad set in a vibrant Irish town thriving under a 30km/h speed limit. The ad, along with supporting radio, digital audio, social media, and out-of-home advertising, showcases the joyful, harmonious life that slower speeds can bring to urban areas.
According to the agency, “the TV ad portrays the safe and harmonious coexistence of various road users, emphasizing the benefits of driving at 30km/h. The town’s residents join in singing a modified version of ‘Dirty Old Town’, highlighting the joy of reduced speed.”
