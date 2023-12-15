F&B Huskies Campaign for RSA Promotes Safer Driving

F&B Huskies, part of the Forsman & Bodenfors has launched a new campaign for the Road Safety Authority (RSA) to promote better and safer driving in urban areas.

Called “30km/h for Better Urban Living”,the campaign highlights the multiple benefits of adopting 30 kilometres per hour speed limit in urban areas across Ireland. The focus of this campaign is not just to reduce speed, but to transform urban spaces into safer, healthier, and more economically vibrant

communities.

The campaign features a heartwarming TV ad set in a vibrant Irish town thriving under a 30km/h speed limit. The ad, along with supporting radio, digital audio, social media, and out-of-home advertising, showcases the joyful, harmonious life that slower speeds can bring to urban areas.

According to the agency, “the TV ad portrays the safe and harmonious coexistence of various road users, emphasizing the benefits of driving at 30km/h. The town’s residents join in singing a modified version of ‘Dirty Old Town’, highlighting the joy of reduced speed.”

Credits:

Client: Road Safety Authority

Head of Communications:

Director of Partnerships & External Affaird: Sarah O’Connor

Higher Executive Officer, Communications Department: Annette Ferguson

Executive Officer: John Paul Guiheen

Agency: F& B Huskies

Executive Creative Director: Damian Hanley

Senior Art Director: Udi Ovadia

Senior Copywriter: Robert McBride

Planning: Niamh Murphy, Madhumita Chandrasekaran

Business Partnership: Brian Johnson, Fiona Cunniffe, Stephanie Urban

Production: Ciarán Walsh, Brian Daly, Ruth Drury-Byrne

Design: Nicole McMahon, Boris Figueroa, James Stedmond, Robin Winchester

Music Supervisor: John McCallion

Production Company: Ponder

Executive Producer: Paul Holmes

Director: Brian Durnin

Production Manager: Gráinne Tiernan

Production Co-Ordinator: Treasa O’Friel

Director of Photography: Ivan McCullough

Production Designer: Joe Fallover

Stylist: Driscoll Calder

Gaffer: Eoin O’Hagan

Key Grip: Darrell Murphy

Locations Manager: Mick Swan

Music Producer: John Walsh

Editor: Lee Hickey

Colourist: Matt

Online Post: Windmill Lane