The Public House Makes Christmas More Inclusive With Activation for Bread 41

Creative agency The Public House has teamed up with one of Dublin’s most popular bakeries, Bread 41 to raise funds for Reach Ireland and the National Rehabilitation Hospital (NRH) by creating a festive Christmas gingerbread village which has gone on display in the bakery’s Pearse Street premises.

Embracing the spirit of inclusivity, The Public House worked with the bakery to include gingerbread people with limb differences, to better represent the community and help more people feel included in this festive celebration.

Eoin Cluskey of Bread 41 said: “Making sure to include everyone in our annual Bread 41 gingerbread village makes the tradition even more special and meaningful. We are delighted to be able to bring our piping bags and gingerbread to the table and be a part of this great cause! Inclusivity, creativity and baking – a recipe for something really great!“

According to Briony May Williams, Reach Ireland Ambassador and Bake Off star adds:“to see these gorgeous little gingerbread people with limb differences makes my heart happy. Representation matters, even in baked goods!”

“The funds raised from this very exciting fundraising initiative will make a very impactful difference in supporting adults and children in the NRH as they travel on their individual rehabilitation journey and for this we are extremely grateful,” says Edel Lambe of the NRH.

Paddy O’Mahoney, associate creative director at The Public House said: “This is an exciting time of year for kids, and we hope seeing gingerbread people that look like them will send some children’s Christmas excitement to new heights. ”

CREDITS:

Agency: The Public House

Managing Partner: Catriona Campbell

Associate Creative Director: Paddy O’Mahoney

Art Director: Danny Cullen

Copywriter: Patrick Dunne

Senior Designer & Production Lead: Trevor Nolan

Designer: Molly Devlin

Group Account Director: Terri Turner

Client: Bread 41

Managing Director: Eoin Cluskey

Marketing Executive: Eva Troy

PR: Splanc PR/Féilim Mac An Iomaire