Sarah Mooney Assumes Key Role as Group Associate Digital Editor at DMG Media Ireland

DMG Media Ireland has appointed Sarah Mooney as group associate digital editor.

In her new role she will oversee a portfolio of online brands that includes Extra.ie, EVOKE.ie, OneFabDay.com, Rollercoaster.ie, BusinessPlus.ie, GeekIreland.com, and the recently acquired everymum.ie.

Prior to joining DMG Media, Mooney worked in London for eight years, most recently as homepage editor at NewsUK. She has also worked as production editor and associate features editor at The Sun Online, as well as deputy Femail editor at MailOnline. In addition, she spent time working with DMG Media Ireland on the Irish Daily Mail’s features desk and played a pivotal role in the launch of EVOKE.ie.

According to Paul Henderson, CEO of DMG Media: “Sarah’s guidance will help ensure that each of our brands remains true to its target audience and values while continuing to expand upon their successes thus far.” This appointment underscores DMG Media Ireland’s commitment to fostering innovation and excellence in the digital media landscape.”

“I hope to bring my wealth of experience to the company’s ever-growing portfolio of digital brands,” adds Mooney.