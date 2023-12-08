Out \ Look: Tayto homes in on Christmas

As the festive season beckons, Tayto Crisps has launched a campaign that resonates with the spirit of Christmas – bringing a taste of home to Irish travellers and city dwellers alike.

Planned by Starcom and Source out of home, the campaign features two distinct yet intertwined strands, each capturing the essence of the holiday season in its unique way.

Emotionally evocative marketing works no better than during Christmas time. Targeting Irish expatriates returning home for Christmas, as well as seasonal visitors, Tayto have adorned the corridors of Dublin airport with an array of Aerpod Screens and Digital Banners, each echoing the comforting message: ‘The True Taste of Home’. This clever integration with the airport’s ambiance in high-dwell-time areas like Terminal 2’s customs control zone, ensures maximum visibility and emotional impact.

In Cork, the campaign takes a more traditional turn with classic Vinyl banners decorating the walls and corridors, yet the message remains the same – a warm, nostalgic reminder of home as people pass through en route to the arrivals zone.

2022 saw more than 1.6 million passengers pass through Cork and Dublin airports over the Christmas season. The DAA have ruled out any passengers during the 2023 Christmas travel period, while it was recently reported Cork Airport is on track for its busiest year, maximising the visibility of Tayto’s messaging.

For those around the country, Tayto’s campaign takes a more festive guise. Special Adbox builds, extending beyond their regular shape, are adorned with a Christmassy facade featuring Mr. Tayto in a pseudo-Santa Claus pose. The large messaging ‘It Wouldn’t be Christmas without Tayto’ is strategically placed near points of purchase, tapping into the festive spirit but also generating mental availability ahead of any Christmas snacking.

“Our new Tayto Christmas campaign is the perfect nod to the dear place Mr.Tayto holds in the hearts of the Nation,” says Carol McCaghy, marketing manager at Tayto Snacks. “We used a multi-platform approach to create awareness of our campaign and drive mental availability for the brand. Utilising OOH, featuring our tagline and key visual across large and small formats reinforces our messaging to commuters across the country especially those on the way to do their grocery shop!”

Gen Z: Bridging the digital-physical divide with Out of Home

By leveraging OOH advertising in conjunction with the digital world, brands can connect more effectively with Gen Z consumers.

In a world inundated with digital experiences and online shopping, Generation Z, affectionately referred to as “Zoomers”, is emerging as a peer group that particularly cherishes physical, tangible experiences and products.

Born between 1997 and 2012, Gen Z has grown up in the digital age but is increasingly drawn to real-world goods and face-to-face interactions. A highly desirable but elusive audience for many advertisers, traditional media channels often struggle to reach and connect with them. But new multi-faceted research by Posterscope clearly demonstrates that Out of Home (OOH) advertising, in synergy with online media, presents a potent means of reaching and resonating with this audience by catering for their distinct preferences.

In collaboration with Appinio, Posterscope (of which PML Group is part) conducted a quantitative study among 1,000 18 to 65-year olds to identify and better understand the current lifestyle and media preferences of different age groups, but with a particular focus on Gen Z, and especially their affinity for physical experiences and tangible products. And by dipping into Posterscope’s proprietary Outdoor Consumer Survey (OCS), we’ve been able to add more layers of insight into Gen Z’s advertising preferences and, in particular, how they engage with OOH advertising.

Results from the research clearly show Gen Z’s yearning for physical experiences and its penchant for local, in-person shopping extends across various aspects of their lives.

Entertainment: A vinyl revival

Despite the omnipresence of digital streaming platforms, Gen Z is witnessing a resurgence of interest in tangible formats like vinyl records. Astonishingly, 36% of Gen Z individuals express a preference for vinyl over digital streaming. This preference rockets to a substantial 45% among Gen Z males.

Shopping: A return to local and in-person

Gen Z is at the forefront of a revival in local and in-person shopping. An impressive 65% of Gen Z individuals favour physical shopping over the convenience of online alternatives. This preference underscores their desire to connect with their communities and experience products firsthand.

Media consumption: Balancing the digital diet

While social media remains an integral part of their lives, Gen Z is actively seeking ways to reduce their digital consumption. Over 50% of Gen Z individuals are actively exploring avenues to limit screen time, opting for activities such as reading books, spending time outdoors, or enjoying digital-free date nights.

As shopping habits show younger audiences are demonstrably seeking physical experiences and embracing local shopping, it’s therefore logical to surmise that OOH advertising, complemented by ever-present digital (especially social) media could and is becoming an increasingly effective strategy to connect with this sought after demographic.

So how can advertisers use Out of Home IRL (as the kids say…) to reach this audience:

Interactive OOH displays: Catching their eye

Gen Z exhibits a higher propensity to notice and interact with interactive OOH posters. An impressive 62% express their willingness to engage with such displays, making OOH advertising an effective means to capture their attention and prompt action.

Real-time engagement: Driving action

Engagement with interactive OOH by this audience often translates into tangible outcomes. More than a third (38%) of Gen Z individuals who engage with interactive OOH proceed to make a purchase, while nearly half (49%) choose to follow the brand. This signifies that many under 30s are not merely receptive but also highly responsive to OOH advertising.

Bridging the digital-physical gap: A seamless connection

OOH advertising seamlessly bridges the divide between the digital and physical realms for Gen Z. By offering immersive experiences, interactive elements, and real-time promotions, OOH campaigns can drive this audience towards physical stores and encourage local shopping.

Social media integration: Sharing experiences

OOH advertising strategies can incorporate elements of social media, prompting Gen Z to share their experiences online. This integration fosters a sense of community and amplifies brand messages, transforming this group into active participants in the brand’s narrative.

Authentic narratives: Honesty wins

Gen Z places a premium on authenticity and meaningful brand stories. OOH advertising provides a demonstrably trusted platform for conveying a brand’s history, mission, and values, nurturing a genuine connection with this audience.

Sustainability and social responsibility: Aligning with values

Younger people exhibit heightened awareness of environmental issues. Brands can leverage OOH advertising to spotlight their sustainability efforts and socially responsible initiatives, aligning with this demographic’s deeply held values.

Our research provides valuable insights into Gen Z’s preferences, behaviours, and tendencies. As brands navigate the evolving landscape of advertising and marketing, understanding, and adapting to the unique characteristics of this audience is of paramount importance.

By leveraging the power of OOH advertising in conjunction with the digital world, brands can connect effectively with Gen Z, aligning with their beliefs, gaining, and retaining their trust and interest in order to remain relevant in an increasingly digital world.

For a link to the full report, click here.