Shenda Loughnane Appointed as Global Brand President of dentsu X

She joins dentsu X from sister agency iProspect, where she has been global managing director for the past two years. Prior to this, she was group managing director of dentsu Ireland. She is also a former MD of Ireland’s first ever digital agency, ICAN and has also worked for media agencies Zenith and Havas in the past.

Shenda Loughnane has been appointed as the new global brand president of dentsu X. In her new role she will Loughnane will will represent dentsu X and its interest on the global media executive leadership team and “oversee her own global leadership team and support dentsu X leaders in the 52 markets the agency operates in worldwide.”

As an established leader and client consultant, Loughnane brings with her extensive experience to the role, acquired from a 30-year career spanning media, creative, global and local market roles. This experience she believes will be invaluable for shaping the future of dentsu X as it embraces the rapid transformation of the media ecosystem, maximising new technologies and innovations to address the evolving business challenges for brands.

“dentsu X is such a unique agency proposition,” she says. “Born in the East, it is the perfect marriage of innovation, creativity and delivery of business outcomes, wrapped up in the spirit of a challenger brand and with an innate ethos of collaboration and agility in building teams and solving client challenges. It’s that edginess and spirit which really attracted me to the brand and I’m really looking forward to getting started.”

According to Will Swayne, global practice president – Media: “Within our global Media Practice at dentsu, dentsu X has always been the experience-led agency network which excels at bringing together the best people, capabilities and innovations to meet our client’s needs. Shenda’s strategic vision, collaborative approach, winning mindset, and her passion for pushing media boundaries is exactly what will create incremental growth for our dentsu X clients. With Shenda at the helm, I can’t wait to see how dentsu X builds on its positive momentum from the past few years.”

Loughnane will officially move into the position from 1 January 2024 and will be based jointly out of Dublin and London.