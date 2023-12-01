No Limit Branding Rolls Out New Nationwide DOOH Offering

With the out of home (OOH) industry enjoying a strong financial year, a new digital out of home network has been formally launched by Jason Keely, founder of print management firm VS Direct.

NLB has begun rolling out locations across the country in shopping centres, car parks, hospitals and hotels, with further locations due to come on stream over the coming months.

NLB’s core offering revolves around high resolution projectors units situated inside elevators, paired with LED screens in lift lobbies and other areas in their tenant sites. Both solutions feature facial analytics enabling various targeting capabilities for advertisers. The devices detect, and report, viewer age, gender profile, emotional state, as well as measuring the number of ad views, allowing advertisers get feedback from their campaigns.

The company has been trialling its technology in The Ilac and Swords Pavilions Shopping Centre for almost two years, and has used that period to refine and improve the offering. It is now selling inventory from Cycle 25 (4th – 17th December) and its inventory is also available through both PML and Talon with which it has commercial agreements in place.

Jason Keely is a veteran of the print business, having worked for companies like Print & Display, Euroscreen, Grafton Litho and McGowan Print over the last 25 years. In 2016 he set up VS Print.

Apart from Keely, other shareholders include business director Dave Burke, commercial director, Jason Campbell and chairman Justin Cullen, the former chief digital officer of Core.