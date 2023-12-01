Javelin Talks Consent in New Campaign for Department of Justice

Javelin has launched a new national awareness raising campaign on the topic of sexual consent on behalf of the Department of Justice.

The campaign aims to change attitudes to consent by making consent more personal and relevant across the spectrum of sexual relationships and by building a positive understanding of consent by getting people thinking of consent as a positive force in terms of how they engage with and treat others.

Rooted in research, campaign is the culmination of a project that began in 2020 with Department of Justice providing funding and partnering with the Dublin Rape Crisis Centre which had been carrying out groundbreaking research on sexual consent in an Irish context.

The central piece of the campaign is a TVC that shows how consent conversations can, and should, be a natural topic of conversation in the most ordinary and everyday contexts.

Depicting people at different stages of their relationships, being utterly candid and showing a willingness to talk about what they want is what makes the communication relatable.

Using “consent quotation mark heads” for all the characters in the campaign is what makes this advertising particularly visually distinctive and allows for the representation of a broad cross section of the society that makes up Ireland of today.

The opening burst of the campaign is running across TV, local and national radio, digital audio, video on demand, digital OOH screens and across social media. It will include a major national OOH and ambient campaign designed to reach people in places where they meet and converse with others, on the street, in pubs, over a cup of coffee, in the cinema and on the bus home.

“Overall there is an opportunity to promote the use of consent in sexual relationships as a way to focus on equality and respect in how we as a society relate to and engage with each other,” says Antoinette Doran, Department of Justice.

“The reality that consent is respectful, empowering and positive, really helped us define the tone for this advertising. We want to help people understand that consent is not a black and white issue, it is contextual and continual,” adds Ken Ivory, Javelin.





