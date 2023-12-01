Ipsos B&A WIns Grand Prix at Research Excellence Awards

Ipsos B&A was the big winner at the 15th annual Research Excellence Awards 2023 which are organised by the Marketing Society. The market research firm picked up the coveted Grand Prix in addition to two other category awards.

Ipsos B&A- which was created following the recent acquisition of B&A by Ipsos- won the Grand Prix for its work with Irish Rail, “ All Aboard: Shaping the Next Generation of Rail Transportation in Ireland” for which it also picked up the top award in the Brand or Product Development Research category. Ipsos B&A also picked up an award in the Media Research category with PML Group for “Life Begins at 4T – Revealing the Power of OOH with Experimental 4T Research.”

It was also a good day for Empathy Research which picked up three awards, two of which were jointly awarded with futavista in the Sustainability category for their work with Bord Bia as well as in the Business Research category for their work with Business in the Community. Empathy also picked up an award in the Advertising Research category for its work with Musgrave.

Other winners on the day included Core Research in the Public Policy & SOcial Research category for its work with the Irish Cancer Society while Opinions picked up an award in the Analytic Impact category for its work with Founders Brewing Co.

Elsewhere, the winner of the LePere award, which recognises and rewards academic excellence in the field of marketing was Rachel Cunningham, a student at TUD.

Speaking at the awards this afternoon, David Cullen, Chairperson, Marketing Society of Ireland, said: “The Research Excellence Awards showcases the great work that the Irish research industry does throughout the year, and the quality of output from the industry this year is evidenced by the record number of entries received.

“These awards really matter commercially and serve as well-deserved recognition for the hard work of the teams involved, so I want to congratulate all of today’s winners and shortlisted candidates for their inspiring and innovative work which is driving the dynamism that is needed for an even brighter future ahead in the insights sector.

“I’m looking forward to taking a closer look at the presentation of all the winning case studies at our Research Excellence Showcase event in February 2024, and of course, learning all about IPSOS B&A for Irish Rail who will represent the Irish industry at the 2024 ESOMAR conference in Athens, Greece,” Cullen concluded.

A full list of winners is below:

Advertising Research (Sponsored by dmg Media Ireland)

Empathy Research

Musgrave

Communicating Points of Difference in Busy Market

Strategic Brand Research (Sponsored by Global)

Empathy Research & futavista

Bord Bia

Understanding The Consumer & Carbon

Media Research (Sponsored by Mediahuis)

Ipsos B&A

PML Group

Life Begins at 4T – Revealing the Power of OOH with Experimental 4T Research

Brand or Product Development Research (Sponsored by Media Central)

Ipsos B&A

Irish Rail

All Aboard: Shaping the next generation of rail transportation in Ireland

Business to Business Research (Sponsored by The Business Post)

Empathy Research & futavista

Business in the Community Ireland

Collaborating for Change

Analytic Impact (Sponsored by Britvic Ireland)

Opinions

Founders Brewing

Beer Drinker Mindstate Modelling Stateside

Public Policy & Social Research (Sponsored by FUEL)

Core Research

Irish Cancer Society

The Right to be Forgotten: Securing a Financial Future for Those with a History of Cancer.

Sustainability (Sponsored by AIB)

Empathy Research & futavista

Bord Bia

Understanding The Consumer & Carbon

Grand Prix (Sponsored by AIMRO)

Ipsos B&A

Irish Rail

All Aboard: Shaping the next generation of rail transportation in Ireland