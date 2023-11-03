Belfast Live Launches Changing Lives Campaign to Support Extern

The Reach-owned Belfast Live website has partnered with the Northern Ireland charity Extern which supports people and families impacted by alcohol and drug issues, homelessness, mental health and suicide. The charity also works with people engaged within the criminal justice system, minority communities and helps with skills and employment.

As part of the support Belfast Live and Extern have set up the “Changing Lives” campaign which will fundraise for money that will be used to directly support Extern’s local addiction services and provide service users with practical items needed, such as clothing, food and energy vouchers.

According to Sheena McStravick, Belfast Live editor: “We are so proud to be teaming up with Extern to launch this partnership. In our line of work we encounter countless stories from people across Northern Ireland who have turned their lives around thanks to the dedicated work and support from Extern.

“Belfast Live has always championed the people of Northern Ireland and we are delighted to use our platform to shine a light on the amazing work Extern is doing in communities up and down the country, as well as providing practical advice and support for those who need it most.”

Colin Hayburn, Extern CEO adds: “Extern is delighted that Belfast Live will be promoting our work supporting a diverse range of people within our communities, including those who are facing challenges with problem substance use, poor mental health and homelessness.

“This is an opportunity for us to raise even greater awareness of our life-changing work as well as increase some of the understanding around the issues that our service users face in their daily lives.”