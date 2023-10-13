The Indie List Launches New Fractional CMO Service for Small Businesses

The Indie List, the freelance marketing talent platform has launched Ireland’s first “Fractional CMO” (Chief Marketing Officer) service, targeting Ireland’s smaller to medium-sized enterprises.

A fractional marketing leader is an experienced marketing professional who works on a part-time or project-specific basis for companies in need of strategic marketing guidance. They bring extensive industry experience and a deep understanding of marketing best practices. They typically work remotely, engaging with the company’s leadership to develop and execute effective marketing strategies.

“We’ve seen an interesting change in the type of individuals who have joined The Indie List over the last year. We now have some very senior, experienced marketing and communications people who can really add value to a smaller enterprise who can’t perhaps afford to hire a full-time CMO to work with business owners on their marketing strategy,” said Peter McPartlin, co-founder of The Indie List.

Unlike full-time marketing executives, fractional executives offer flexible engagement options, tailoring their involvement to suit the company’s specific needs and budget.

“Fractional C-Suite executives is something that we have seen really come to the fore in markets like the US and parts of mainland Europe and we believe that Ireland is ripe for this type of offering too”, McPartlin added.

According to Una Herlihy, co-founder of The Indie List, “engaging a Fractional Marketing Lead to run specific projects or advise on specific problems allows enterprises to quickly execute, expand or experiment in new areas. These could range from developing marketing plans that match the organisation’s future growth ambitions to leading the direction of an internal team to keep them focused on the overall strategy.”

The Indie List’s Fractional Marketing Collective will offer specialists in areas such as marketing strategy, brand marketing, digital transformation, customer experience, data analytics, content strategy, marketing teams as well as marketing generalists.

The Indie List was established by marketing and media specialists, Una Herlihy and Peter McPartlin in response to the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and has a talent list of over 1,500 specialists in marketing, creativity, digital, and ecommerce.