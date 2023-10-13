Havas Dublin Wins SEAI Creative Account

Havas Dublin has picked up the creative account for the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland following a competitive tender.

With sustainability and energy efficiency to the fore of Government policy, the contract will see Havas Dublin working closely with SEAI as it delivers a wide range of services to homeowners, communities, businesses and government.

“Winning this contract means a lot to us,” says Chris Upton, CEO of Havas Dublin.

“Our driving ambition is to make a meaningful difference, and working with the team at SEAI will really allow us to live this purpose. Sustainability has become a key pillar of our business, with the launch of Havas GenUs as well as achieving ISO 14001 certification, and we look forward to helping the SEAI team achieve the important changes that are needed.”