Home News Places Still Available for Inaugural ADvocates Event on Wednesday

Places Still Available for Inaugural ADvocates Event on Wednesday

There are still some places left for the inaugural meetup of ADvocates, the new network for LGBTQ+ professionals and allies, working in the Irish advertising, marketing and media industries, which will take place this Wednesday, October 11 in Outhouse on Dublin’s Capel Street.

“Let’ Talk: Coming Out at Work” is the topic that will be discussed by a panel that includes well-known radio presenter and influencer Thomas “Crossy” Crosse (he/him); fellow broadcasters and journalists Zainab Boladale (she/her) from RTÉ and Brendan O’Loughlin (he/him) from 98FM as well as Barry Bedford (he/him), Head of Precision Advertising with Core.

The event will start at 6pm and conclude at 9pm. Capacity is limited and attendees need to register HERE

 

 

 

Previous articleVirgin Media’s Paul Farrell to Join Panel at Media Awards Showcase

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR