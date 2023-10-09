Places Still Available for Inaugural ADvocates Event on Wednesday

There are still some places left for the inaugural meetup of ADvocates, the new network for LGBTQ+ professionals and allies, working in the Irish advertising, marketing and media industries, which will take place this Wednesday, October 11 in Outhouse on Dublin’s Capel Street.

“Let’ Talk: Coming Out at Work” is the topic that will be discussed by a panel that includes well-known radio presenter and influencer Thomas “Crossy” Crosse (he/him); fellow broadcasters and journalists Zainab Boladale (she/her) from RTÉ and Brendan O’Loughlin (he/him) from 98FM as well as Barry Bedford (he/him), Head of Precision Advertising with Core.

The event will start at 6pm and conclude at 9pm. Capacity is limited and attendees need to register HERE