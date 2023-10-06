Virgin Media’s Paul Farrell to Join Panel at Media Awards Showcase

Paul Farrell, managing director of Virgin Media Television will join the discussion panel at the forthcoming Media Awards 2023 Showcase which will take place in The Iveagh Garden Hotel on Thursday 12th October.

Farrell will join a panel of speakers that will include Celene Craig, broadcast commissioner, Coimisiún na Meán, David Lenny, head of innovation, Dentsu International and Mary Rose Lyons, digital marketing consultant & generative AI trainer for marketers.

The panelists will discuss the role artificial intelligence will play in marketing after Mark Kelly, founder of AI Ireland and one of the country’s leading AI experts, will deliver the keynote address.

As part of the Media Awards Showcase, which will be MC’ed by marketer Conor Byrne, host of the “That’s What I Call Marketing” podcast and ex global director of marketing with Indeed.com, a number of Gold winners at this year’s awards, including the Grand Prix winner, Spark Foundry, will present their case studies.

The 2023 Gold winning case studies that will be showcasing their entries are as follows:

Best Media Campaign- Launch

Mindshare

Brennan’s Bread

“Today’s Bread Forever”

Best Use of Audio

dentsu & audioXi/Media Central

Unicef

“Shake Your Phone to Help Ukraine

Best Sustainability Initiative

PHD Media

Volkswagen

“Driving Sustainability with the Humble Pencil

Grand Prix Winner (inc Best Use of Sponsorship and Best Collaboration between Agency and Media Owner)

Spark Foundry

Whoop

Tickets for the event have gone on sale and cost €50 per person (+ booking fee). To purchase a ticket click HERE