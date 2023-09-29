Who Won Sponsorship in 2023 Event Set for November 22nd

Following a busy year for the Irish sponsorship industry, particularly in sport, Onside and the Marketing Institute will host the annual “Who Won Sponsorship” series at special event that will be held on November 22 in the Aviva Stadium.

With investment in sponsorship set to hit €212m this year, the event will unveil details of the latest research into how the Irish sponsorship industry performed in 2023 and reveal details of the brands and sponsors that stood out.

The event combines a review of sports, entertainment, ambassador, broadcast, arts and cause-related events that attracted significant sponsorship in 2023. It wil also include insights from a panel of industry experts and international-based sponsors and rights holders including IRFU chief commercial officer, Padraig Power, Vodafone’s head of sponsorship & insights, Gerry Nixon, Tony Boyle, VP global partnerships marketing with Manchester City, Rory Sheridan, head of partnerships at Diageo Ireland.

According to John Trainor, founder and CEO of ONSIDE: “2023 has been an action-packed year for sports and live entertainment in Ireland on and off the big stage. Our speakers this year will share insights with our attendees that will offer them an edge to sharpen their performance for 2024, and we are looking forward to bringing together many of the industry leaders in marketing and sponsorship at our biennial sell-out showcase.”

The event is open to members and non-members of the Marketing Institute. To purchase tickets click HERE https://mii.my.site.com/s/community-event?id=a1Y8d000000BaYSEA0