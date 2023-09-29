Irish Daily Mail Partners With Dublin Book Festival 2023

The Irish Daily Mail is partnering with the organisers of this year’s Dublin Book Festival which will begin on November 8 and feature a wide range of activities in addition to interviews with a number of leading Irish authors.

“We are proud to partner our daily paper, The Irish Daily Mail with The Dublin Book Festival again this year. The festival will take place in November with five days of literary and creative events for adults and children to enjoy, taking place in The Printworks, DublinCastle.ie and at venues around the city,” says Dearbhla Meaney, group marketing manager, DMG Media Ireland.

“Hear established and emerging authors in conversation, enjoy stimulating panel discussions, poetry readings, walking tours, professional development events, special celebrations and launches, a full weekend of free events for all the family. With over 100 events programmed, there will be something for everyone,” she adds.

This year, The Festival Hub returns to the Printworks at Dublin Castle with a packed programme across the 5 days. Events will also take place in a number of partner venues across the city including the National Library of Ireland, National Botanic Gardens, 1WML in the Windmill Quarter, Glass Mask Theatre, The Wild Duck and the Royal Irish Academy.

For more information visit dublinbookfestival.com