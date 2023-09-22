Dynamo Rolls Out New ATL Campaign for Retailer Eason

Having won the full creative account for Ireland’s largest book retailer, Eason, the Dublin-based agency Dynamo has launched its first cross platform campaign to promote Eason’s online retail space Easons.com.

Dynamo has been working on the retailer’s brand and design account for a number of years and recently picked up the creative account.

“We are delighted to be trusted with the advertising for one of Ireland’s most iconic and beloved brands. Their dedication to inspiring through storytelling has stood for hundreds of years, making them the ideal client for a growing agency with a passion for the same”, says Siobhan Lavery, communications director, Dynamo.

Called “A Story Worth Telling” the campaign consists of a full suite of four radio ads, time checks, display, social and POS targeting multiple demographics, locations and need-states of the modern Irish bookworm. It emphasises a strong focus on evolving the craft and creative involved in communicating a tactical retail message for the brand, according to Lavery.

Brendan Corbett, Group Head of Marketing at Eason, said

“We’re really delighted to have appointed Dynamo as our new creative agency having always been hugely impressed with their work,” says Brendan Corbett, head of marketing, Eason.

“When we learned that they had broadened their offering we were excited about the prospect of working more closely with them. We’ve already launched two campaigns with great results and we’re looking forward to many more!”

Eason joins other Dynamo clients such as Grant Thornton, Tirlán, XL and Bushmills.

Credits

Client: Eason

Brand: Easons.com

Campaign title: A Story Worth Telling

Client name: Brendan Corbett & Rebecca Murphy

Creative Agency: Dynamo

Creative Lead: Ross Giles

Senior Copywriter: Seán Timbs

Art Director: Christine Akinrinde

Account Director: Mathilde Paus

Account Executive: Megan Gorman

Media Agency: OMD

Sound Studio: Blast Audio

Sound Design: Will Farrell

Retoucher: Michael Medvedi

Voice Performance: Dawn Bradfield, Orla Fitzgerald, Bryan Quinn, Will Farrell & Breffni Holohan.