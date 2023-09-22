Marketing Society Event to Address Artificial Intelligence and What It Means for Marketers

With artificial intelligence very much in the news at the moment, the Marketing Society of Ireland is holding an AI-focused seminar on Thursday, October 5 in the offices of dentsu on Haddington Road.

For marketers, the emergence of AI has the potential to be one of the most disruptive changes to how they engage with consumers as it will provide them with unprecedented capabilities while at the same time presenting ethical questions surrounding consumer privacy, algorithmic fairness, and the potential for AI-driven manipulation.

Speakers at the event will include Dr Dónal Mulligan who is a lecturer and researcher at Dublin City University’s School of Communications. His research focuses on media and technology, and especially on the ethics and outcomes of emergent technologies for communications and education. Donal will join us to explore what’s coming next in this machine learning space and the practical implications for marketers.

In addition, Damian Loscher, managing director of Ipsos, where he acts as chief methodologist, will share a recent IPSOS study that looks at the implications of AI for large scale consumer insight and quantitative research and how the marketing discipline will be transformed over the coming years.

The third speaker is Davina O’Donoghue, an insight specialist with significant experience as an international qualitative researcher and innovation specialist. O’Donoghue is also a board director with Behaviour & Attitudes and has been involved in the application of AI techniques to qualitative research since early 2019, partnering on Beta development sites with UK start-ups; helping to finesse their offerings and over time delivering against client briefs using the power of AI and human thinking in combination.

The event is open to members and non-members. Tickets for the event cost €30 for members and €60 for non-members. The event will kick off at 4.30pm with the first speaker on stage at 5pm and it will conclude at 6pm.

For more information and to purchase tickets to attend click HERE