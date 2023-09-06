Jen Speirs Appointed as Chief Creative Officer at Droga5 Dublin

Droga5 Dublin, part of Accenture Song, has appointed Jen Speirs as the agency’s new chief creative officer (CCO).

Speirs joined the agency in 2019 from BMF Australia where she was deputy executive creative director for five seven years. Prior to BMF she also worked as creative director with The Creative Palace and DDB Sydney as creative director.

She replaces Alan Kelly who recently announced that he was stepping away from the advertising industry.

Announcing her appointment, Jimi McGrath, managing director, Droga5 Dublin said, ” I believe the CCO role in Droga5 Dublin is one of the best jobs there is but it is also one that requires more than just a brilliant creative mind. There are so many reasons Jen deserves this role and her ability to develop business tops that list. Clients like Aer Lingus, AIB, Electric Ireland and Pilgrims have all benefited from Jen’s arrival and she was also at the heart of the Vhi pitch win.”

“Jen has also played a major role in developing the reputation of Droga5 Dublin. Regular media duties as well as sitting on countless juries and panels have helped but no doubt the greatest honour was sitting on the Glass Lion jury at Cannes this year. Jen is a passionate advocate for inclusion and for the next generation of talent and she will be the first to admit that to be a success in this role, she will need all the support from all of that talent,” adds McGrath.

“Our ambition is to create culturally relevant and influential work on behalf of our clients – and every decision we make about people, is based on achieving that. And while this was a hugely important decision to make, Jen absolutely shares this ambition and will continue to push our output into the future,” he says.