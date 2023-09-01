Effie Awards Countdown: Shortlist for 2023 Awards Published

With the countdown to Effie Awards Ireland 2023 well underway, the shortlisted entries for this year’s awards has been published by IAPI.
According to IAPI, this year’s Effie Awards Ireland have once again attracted a diverse range of submissions and those shortlisted have demonstrated their ability to leverage creativity and strategic thinking to achieve impactful results for their clients. The Effie Awards Ireland serve as a platform to recognise not only the creativity and innovation behind these campaigns but also their measurable impact on business objectives.
“We’re lucky to have an exceptional group of judges again this year who have presided over some very powerful case submissions that have demonstrated effectiveness brilliantly. Big thanks goes to the participating agencies and clients who have worked hard to deliver high quality submissions. We wish them all the best of luck,” says Damian Devaney, Jury Chair for Effie Awards Ireland, Principal & Snr Partner, DSquared & TBV Global.
The Effie Awards Ireland will take place on October 20 in the RDS.
“This is a unique chance to celebrate the achievements of the industry’s finest,” says Charley Stoney, CEO of IAPI.
“As the official partner for Effie Awards in Ireland, IAPI is proud to host this event. Through our partnership we work to strengthen our commitment to recognising excellence and driving results to bring growth and global recognition to the Irish industry. This wouldn’t have been possible without the generous support of our sponsors. IAPI extends heartfelt gratitude to An Post Commerce, DMG Media, ESB and RTE Media Sales who have made this celebration of creativity and effectiveness possible.”
The shortlist is as follows:
|Category
|Agency/Agencies
|Brand/Client
|Alcoholic Beverages
|AMV BBDO
& PHD Ireland
|Guinness (Diageo)
|Automotive & Transportation
|Boys + Girls
& PHD Ireland
|ŠKODA Ireland
|Construction & Property
|TBWA/Dublin
& Core
|Glenveagh Homes
|Crisis Response / Critical Pivot
|Boys + Girls
& PHD Ireland
|ŠKODA (Ireland)
|Crisis Response / Critical Pivot
|Core
& TBWA/Dublin
|HSE
|Crisis Response / Critical Pivot
|Folk Wunderman Thompson
|Vodafone X
|Culture & the Arts
|Bloom Advertising
|The Arts Council
|Domestic Brands (Irish based goods or services)
|The Public House
|EPIC The Irish Emigration Museum
|Finance & Insurance Services
|Connelly Partners
|123.ie Insurance
|Finance & Insurance Services
|Folk Wunderman Thompson & Core
|Irish Life
|Finance & Insurance Services
|F&B Huskies
|Allianz Ireland
|FMCG, Petcare & Homewares & Consumer Electronics
|Droga5 Dublin
|Dairygold (Kerry Foods)
|IT, Telecoms & Utilities
|Boys + Girls
& Core
|Three Ireland
|IT, Telecoms & Utilities
|Core
& Boys + Girls
|Three Ireland
|IT, Telecoms & Utilities
|Folk Wunderman Thompson
|Vodafone
|Leisure, Media, Sport, Travel & Gaming
|BBDO Dublin
|Tourism Northern Ireland
|Leisure, Media, Sport, Travel & Gaming
|The Public House
|EPIC The Irish Emigration Museum
|Media Content & Partnership/Sponsorship Effectiveness
|Core
|Sky Media Ireland
|Media Content & Partnership/Sponsorship Effectiveness
|Core
|WHOOP
|Media Content & Partnership/Sponsorship Effectiveness
|F&B Huskies
|Allianz Ireland
|Media Innovation
|The Brill Building
|Marie Keating Foundation
|New Product or Service Introduction
|Core
|KFC Ireland
|New Product or Service Introduction
|Grey
|Vodafone
|Positive Change – Brands, NFP – Environmental or Social Good
|Core
|Breast Cancer Ireland
|Positive Change – Brands, NFP – Environmental or Social Good
|F&B Huskies
|Allianz Ireland
|Positive Change – Brands, NFP – Environmental or Social Good
|Folk Wunderman Thompson
|Vodafone
|PR and/or Brand Experience
|Boys + Girls
& EXP Agency
|LEGO
|Public Service & Government
|BBDO Dublin
& Lobo US
|Dublin Simon Community
|Public Service & Government
|Folk Wunderman Thompson
|An Post
|Public Service & Government
|Folk Wunderman Thompson
& PHD Ireland
|safefood
|Public Service & Government
|Havas Dublin
|Science Foundation Ireland
|Public Service & Government
|The Brill Building
|Repak
|Retail & Fashion (Bricks or Clicks or both)
|Boys + Girls
& dentsu X Ireland
|Very Ireland
|Retail & Fashion (Bricks or Clicks or both)
|Folk Wunderman Thompson
|Lidl Ireland
|Small Budget – less than €50k
|Core
|Breast Cancer Ireland
|Sustained Effectiveness
|BBDO
& PHD Ireland
|Volkswagen Ireland
|Sustained Effectiveness
|Core
|Irish League of Credit Unions
|Sustained Effectiveness
|Core
|The National Lottery
|Sustained Effectiveness
|Folk Wunderman Thompson
& Core
|Irish Life
|Sustained Effectiveness
|Havas Dublin
|Birra Moretti