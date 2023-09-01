Effie Awards Countdown: Shortlist for 2023 Awards Published

With the countdown to Effie Awards Ireland 2023 well underway, the shortlisted entries for this year’s awards has been published by IAPI.

According to IAPI, this year’s Effie Awards Ireland have once again attracted a diverse range of submissions and those shortlisted have demonstrated their ability to leverage creativity and strategic thinking to achieve impactful results for their clients. The Effie Awards Ireland serve as a platform to recognise not only the creativity and innovation behind these campaigns but also their measurable impact on business objectives.

“We’re lucky to have an exceptional group of judges again this year who have presided over some very powerful case submissions that have demonstrated effectiveness brilliantly. Big thanks goes to the participating agencies and clients who have worked hard to deliver high quality submissions. We wish them all the best of luck,” says Damian Devaney, Jury Chair for Effie Awards Ireland, Principal & Snr Partner, DSquared & TBV Global.

The Effie Awards Ireland will take place on October 20 in the RDS.

“This is a unique chance to celebrate the achievements of the industry’s finest,” says Charley Stoney, CEO of IAPI.

“As the official partner for Effie Awards in Ireland, IAPI is proud to host this event. Through our partnership we work to strengthen our commitment to recognising excellence and driving results to bring growth and global recognition to the Irish industry. This wouldn’t have been possible without the generous support of our sponsors. IAPI extends heartfelt gratitude to An Post Commerce, DMG Media, ESB and RTE Media Sales who have made this celebration of creativity and effectiveness possible.”

The shortlist is as follows: