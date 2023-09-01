Home Awards Effie Awards Countdown: Shortlist for 2023 Awards Published

With the countdown to Effie Awards Ireland 2023 well underway, the shortlisted entries for this year’s awards has been published by IAPI.

According to IAPI, this year’s Effie Awards Ireland have once again attracted a diverse range of submissions and those shortlisted have demonstrated their ability to leverage creativity and strategic thinking to achieve impactful results for their clients. The Effie Awards Ireland serve as a platform to recognise not only the creativity and innovation behind these campaigns but also their measurable impact on business objectives.

“We’re lucky to have an exceptional group of judges again this year who have presided over some very powerful case submissions that have demonstrated effectiveness brilliantly. Big thanks goes to the participating agencies and clients who have worked hard to deliver high quality submissions. We wish them all the best of luck,” says Damian Devaney, Jury Chair for Effie Awards Ireland, Principal & Snr Partner, DSquared & TBV Global.

The Effie Awards Ireland will take place on October 20 in the RDS.

“This is a unique chance to celebrate the achievements of the industry’s finest,” says Charley Stoney, CEO of IAPI.

“As the official partner for Effie Awards in Ireland, IAPI is proud to host this event. Through our partnership we work to strengthen our commitment to recognising excellence and driving results to bring growth and global recognition to the Irish industry. This wouldn’t have been possible without the generous support of our sponsors. IAPI extends heartfelt gratitude to An Post Commerce, DMG Media, ESB and RTE Media Sales who have made this celebration of creativity and effectiveness possible.”

The shortlist is as follows:

Category Agency/Agencies Brand/Client
Alcoholic Beverages AMV BBDO
& PHD Ireland		 Guinness (Diageo)
Automotive & Transportation Boys + Girls
& PHD Ireland		 ŠKODA Ireland
Construction & Property TBWA/Dublin
& Core		 Glenveagh Homes
Crisis Response / Critical Pivot Boys + Girls
& PHD Ireland		 ŠKODA (Ireland)
Crisis Response / Critical Pivot Core
& TBWA/Dublin		 HSE
Crisis Response / Critical Pivot Folk Wunderman Thompson Vodafone X
Culture & the Arts Bloom Advertising The Arts Council
Domestic Brands (Irish based goods or services) The Public House EPIC The Irish Emigration Museum
Finance & Insurance Services Connelly Partners 123.ie Insurance
Finance & Insurance Services Folk Wunderman Thompson & Core Irish Life
Finance & Insurance Services F&B Huskies Allianz Ireland
FMCG, Petcare & Homewares & Consumer Electronics Droga5 Dublin Dairygold (Kerry Foods)
IT, Telecoms & Utilities Boys + Girls
& Core		 Three Ireland
IT, Telecoms & Utilities Core
& Boys + Girls		 Three Ireland
IT, Telecoms & Utilities Folk Wunderman Thompson Vodafone
Leisure, Media, Sport, Travel & Gaming BBDO Dublin Tourism Northern Ireland
Leisure, Media, Sport, Travel & Gaming The Public House EPIC The Irish Emigration Museum
Media Content & Partnership/Sponsorship Effectiveness Core Sky Media Ireland
Media Content & Partnership/Sponsorship Effectiveness Core WHOOP
Media Content & Partnership/Sponsorship Effectiveness F&B Huskies Allianz Ireland
Media Innovation The Brill Building Marie Keating Foundation
New Product or Service Introduction Core KFC Ireland
New Product or Service Introduction Grey Vodafone
Positive Change – Brands, NFP – Environmental or Social Good Core Breast Cancer Ireland
Positive Change – Brands, NFP – Environmental or Social Good F&B Huskies Allianz Ireland
Positive Change – Brands, NFP – Environmental or Social Good Folk Wunderman Thompson Vodafone
PR and/or Brand Experience Boys + Girls
& EXP Agency		 LEGO
Public Service & Government BBDO Dublin
& Lobo US		 Dublin Simon Community
Public Service & Government Folk Wunderman Thompson An Post
Public Service & Government Folk Wunderman Thompson
& PHD Ireland		 safefood
Public Service & Government Havas Dublin Science Foundation Ireland
Public Service & Government The Brill Building Repak
Retail & Fashion (Bricks or Clicks or both) Boys + Girls
& dentsu X Ireland		 Very Ireland
Retail & Fashion (Bricks or Clicks or both) Folk Wunderman Thompson Lidl Ireland
Small Budget – less than €50k Core Breast Cancer Ireland
Sustained Effectiveness BBDO
& PHD Ireland		 Volkswagen Ireland
Sustained Effectiveness Core Irish League of Credit Unions
Sustained Effectiveness Core The National Lottery
Sustained Effectiveness Folk Wunderman Thompson
& Core		 Irish Life
Sustained Effectiveness Havas Dublin Birra Moretti

 

 

