Jedward Breaks Up in New Publicis Ad for Gas Networks Ireland

The high-spirited musical duo that is Jedward, has taken over from Donegal crooner Daniel O’Donnell in the latest public safety campaign from Gas Networks Ireland.

Created by Publicis Dublin, the new campaign highlights the importance of using a Registered Gas Installer (RGI) for any gas works undertaken in the home.

The cross-platform campaign kicked off this week and follows on from a successful campaign fronted by Daniel O’Donnell which has been running for the past number of years.

“Not only did the last campaign effectively communicate how important it is to use a Registered Gas Installer, it also increased the awareness of using an RGI from 57% to 78%1, while Daniel and his “superfan” Mary brought a smile to viewers’ faces,” says Owen Wilson, Gas Network’s safety manager.

The premise of the new campaign is simple, he says. Householders should never use a handyman or anyone who isn’t an RGI to carry out any gas work, including installation, servicing, maintenance or removal of any gas or LPG appliance or pipework.

The tongue-in-cheek TVC dwells on the break-up of the normally inseparable Jedward after one of them suggests they use a handyman to repair a fault.

The campaign will run across TV, radio, digital and social.

“This campaign is designed to grab the attention of the public. It helps reinforce the message that using an RGI gives peace of mind that the work is done by a competent and experienced professional, who is also fully insured, ” says Loretta Joyce, director of energy safety, Commission for Regulation of Utilities (CRU), the body responsible for regulating the activities of gas installers with respect to safety.