Boys+Girls Pick Up SuperValu and An Post Accounts

After what has been a frenetic few months on the pitching front, Boys+Girls has won the creative accounts for the Musgrave-owned SuperValu and Centra retail brands. It also picked up the An Post following a competitive pitch process for both accounts.

The Dublin-based agency picked up SuperValu and Centra following a pitch that included BBDO Dublin and the incumbent TBWA\Dublin. It is understood that a number of other agencies pitched for the Centra-only business, including Core and Goosebump.

According to the latest Kantar Worldpanel figures, SuperValu has a 20.7% share of the Irish grocery market, putting it behind Dunnes Stores and Tesco. The two retail brands are part of the Cork-based Musgrave Group which reported sales in excess of €4.5bn in 2022. The majority of the 1,250 retail outlets in Musgrave’s network – which also includes wholesaling and food service- are privately owned by independent retailers. Actual retail sales through company and independently-owned SuperValu stores was around €3.5bn in 2022 while in Centra they amounted to €2.3bn.

Boys+Girls has previous retail experience, having worked before with Superquinn and Aldi.

SuperValu will continue to work with Thinkhouse which has been working with the retailer and other Musgrave-owned brands like Frank and Honest on a number of sustainability-related projects. The agency is also the agency behind SuperValu’s latest campaign “Local Action, Global Impact” which sets out the retailers sustainability credentials and ambitions at both local and national level.

Meanwhile, the An Post account win for Boys+Girls came after a pitch process that involved Javelin and the incumbent Folk Wunderman Thompson. The latter withdrew from the process and resigned the account after it won the creative account for Bank of Ireland.