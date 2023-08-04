ICAD Publishes Shortlisted Commendations for Annual Awards

With less than a month to go until the annual ICAD Awards on September 1, the list of Award Commendations has been published with a strong showing once again from many of the country’s top creative, production and design agencies.

A total of 19 different agencies made it on to the shortlist in the Advertising category with another 19 agencies and production companies making it on to the Production SHORTLIST

In addition, 16 have made it on to the Design list with 13 individuals nominated to the Greenhorn/Student of the Year category.

The 65th annual ICAD Awards night will be held at Dublin Castle on September 1 with the event set to kick off at 7pm in the Printworks Building with pre-reception drinks in the lobby. This will be followed by the awards ceremony in the Main Hall of Dublin Castle with an afterparty in Tailors Hall from 10:30pm onwards.

Tickets for the event cost €150, including dinner and drinks. A table of eight costs €1,500.

