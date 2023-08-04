Home Campaigns Thinkhouse Sprays AR Magic Over Dublin’s Quays in Lynx Campaign

The Dublin-based agency Thinkhouse was behind the stunt that saw Dublin’s iconic Convention Centre turned into the Can-vention Centre as part of a campaign for the Unilever-owned Lynx men’s deodorant.

Using artificial reality (AR), a team from Thinkhouse managed to turn the Convention Centre into a can of Lynx Africa which in turn triggered a deluge of social media commentary. In addition the strange takeover was picked up by a number of media outlets including several radio stations.

The stunt was part of a campaign by Lynx Africa to promote the brand as Ireland’s favourite deodorant amongst men.

