Havas Media Boosts Senior Team with Two New Appointments

Following a successful period of organic growth and new business wins, Havas Media has strengthened its senior team with the appointments of Joan Hallinan as media experience director and Liosín Crawley who has been appointed as head of digital.

Before joining Havas Media, Hallinan was senior digital marketing manager with the National Lottery.

“I’m delighted to join the Havas Media team. It is a very exciting time to join the agency and am looking forward to working with some wonderful colleagues and brands to drive further innovation and effective media measurement into our strategic planning,” she says.

For her part, Crawley joined Havas Media in November 2021 and has worked with clients like Jacob Douwe Egbert, Shannon Airport and Horse Racing Ireland.

Speaking about her new role as head of digital, she says “this is an area where we have seen extensive growth over the past 12 months and I look forward to developing our offerings further and drive continued success for our clients.”

“It’s an exciting time for our agency as we continue to grow and deliver meaningful and sustainable media and content solutions for our clients. We can only achieve this by ensuring we have the best talent available in the market, and so we are delighted that Joan has decided to join our team. She brings a wealth of talent and creative thinking to our planning,” says Gareth Fitzpatrick, managing director, Havas Media.

“We are equally excited to promote Liosín to Head of Digital as her experience, both on international and local clients across a number of platforms is critical for us to be able to offer clients first in class digital solutions for their investments,” he adds.