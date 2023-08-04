Samantha McCaughren Appointed Head of Change at Mediahuis

Samantha McCaughren, the business editor of the Sunday Independent, has been appointed as head of change (editorial) within Mediahuis.

Well liked within the media and advertising industry, McCaughren has been business editor of the Sunday Independent since 2016. Prior to this she was a business correspondent with the Irish edition of the Sunday Times, having joined from the Business Post where she was chief business correspondent and media editor.

An accomplished media professional, she is also member of the Press Council of Ireland. She will take up her new role in September.

Her appointment comes at an interesting juncture for the publisher which owns titles such as the Irish Independent, Sunday World, the Belfast Telegraph in addition to a stable of regional titles and digital brands like Carzone.ie and CarsIreland.ie

Speaking to RTÉ’s This Week programme on RTÉ Radio One last April, Peter Vandermeersch, CEO of Mediahuis Ireland, said that the group is preparing to become a “digital only” company.

“We will probably print some Saturday, Sunday or weekly products but during the week print will disappear all over the place, all over Europe……Whether it is 2029 or 2032, well, that’s not clear.” he told RTÉ’s Justin McCarthy.