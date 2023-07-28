IPG Mediabrands Appoints Posterplan as OOH Partner

Posterplan, the OOH media agency has formed a new business partnership with IPG Mediabrands in Ireland.

“We are delighted to be partnering with Posterplan and look forward to collaborating with the wider team to drive our OOH offering across our client portfolio. Aligning ourselves with a partner such as Posterplan makes sense given our common purpose and shared values,” says Alan Daly, managing director of UM, part of IPG Mediabrands.

“Posterplan is delighted to have been chosen as IPG’s OOH partner. IPG Mediabrands are renowned for its commitment to client growth, evidence-based planning, and exceptional client service,” adds Andrew Sinclair, managing director, Posterplan.

“This partnership represents an exciting opportunity for both companies to deliver compelling OOH creative solutions through collaboration, innovation and data fuelled insight planning that will drive audience engagement on a deeper level,” he adds.