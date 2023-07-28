Core Taps into the Possibilities in New Rugby Campaign for Energia

Energia, one of the biggest sponsors of Irish rugby, has launched a new cross-platform campaign called “Ireland 2024 (Possibly).”
The new campaign, which was created by Core, builds on the possibilities of the current Irish Rugby team which is ranked No 1 in the world.
Zenith, part of Core, is handling the media buying and planning for the campaign while Core Sponsorship worked on the sponsorship element with planned collaborations with Virgin Media Television and Off The Ball set to be key features of the overall sponsorship activations. The campaign will also run across TV, VOD and digital audio.
“As we get closer to September, rugby fans across the country are dreaming of the possibility of the ultimate success for the Irish team,” says Amy O’Shaughnessy, head of brand, Energia. “We had a lot of fun making this campaign and we’re proud to have significantly reduced the environmental impact of the whole production process. This was an important objective for us at Energia and we are committed to continuing with more sustainable marketing practices in future,” she says.
The campaign was created under the guidance of the AdGreen Carbon Calculator which saw Core review and plan every aspect of the production process from script ideation to post production. In the lead up to the shoot, in partnership with Element Post, Core engaged a freelance sustainability officer to plan and monitor the production with a view to minimising energy consumption, transportation, materials, and waste generated.
“This resulted in everyone travelling to the set by sustainable means (walking, carpooling, eco-taxis, or public transport), lunch on set was locally sourced and the local community were invited to be part of the advert, not only reducing the travel distance but aligned to sustainability and inclusivity goals,” Core says.
According to Mark Tuthill, creative director, Core: “With anticipation building, we’re delighted to share our latest work for Energia which taps into the excitement of what Ireland might achieve in France. At the heart of the Energia brand is the power of Possibilities, which is exactly what we celebrate with a playful and tongue-in-cheek campaign that invites the nation to imagine the possibilities of Ireland having a highly successful tournament.”
To find about how Core used AdGreen to track its carbon footprint on this campaign read Clare O’Reilly’s opinion piece HERE
