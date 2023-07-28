Folk Connects With OneNumber Campaign for Vodafone

Folk Wunderman Thompson has launched a new through the line campaign to promote Vodafone’s OneNumber service which offers cellular connectivity to customers who have Samsung smartwatches.
The OneNumber service lets customers share their mobile plan with a Samsung smartwatch and, in the event that they leave their phones at home, they are still connected.
The TV campaign puts viewers in the shoes of an Irish rugby player – Vodafone is the team sponsor of Irish Rugby- using the service for a day with some familiar faces from the Irish squad making an appearance in the ad. The campaign is also running across social, digital, video on demand (VOD) and YouTube.
“OneNumber is an exciting innovation, and we are delighted to be the first operator to launch this cellular smartwatch connectivity for our customers. Through this campaign we wanted to show how you can seamlessly go about your day, without a phone, whilst staying connected with OneNumber. We also wanted to bring some humour into the campaign while highlighting the products’ features and benefits for customers. We are delighted to work with our partners at Irish Rugby and the players to help bring this to life in a fun and engaging way – all while keeping the audience guessing. Customers can purchase OneNumber by going into store, visiting our website or through the MyVodafone App,” says Orla Nagle, head of consumer brand, Vodafone Ireland.
Jonathon Cullen, Creative Director, Folk Wunderman Thompson adds: “Vodafone’s OneNumber is a pretty amazing product as it allows you to stay connected without having to use your phone. That got us thinking about how can we showcase this in an exciting way to grip the viewer’s attention from the get-go. We had the benefit of being able to use some of our friends in the Irish rugby team to help tell the story of how a rugby player could stay connected as he went about his day, solely through the use of his smartwatch. The ad was shot from the perspective of one of our rugby players which allowed us to keep the players identity a secret right up to the last scene.
