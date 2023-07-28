TABS Annual Charity Lunch Set for September 7th

Following on from the success of last year’s event, the TABS Charity Lunch is back again this year in the Intercontinental Hotel in Ballsbridge on September 7th at 12.30pm.

With a fun-filled afternoon planned, the event is also an important fundraiser for TABS which provides a range of supports to individuals from the advertising and media industry who need help. TABS also supports SMASH, the employee assistance programme for the advertising industry.

Tickets are individually priced at €250 or €2,500 for a table of 10. However, the organisers have stressed that tickets will sell out, so early booking is advisable.

To book tickets for the TABS Charity Lunch 2023 contact one of the following people:

Sarah McGovern Vaughan sarah.mcgovern@newsireland.com

Emma O’Doherty emma.odoherty@mindshareworld.com

The dress code for the event is smart attire.