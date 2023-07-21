Thinkhouse Selected as a Recipient of the Creative Climate Action Fund

Thinkhouse has been selected by Creative Ireland as one of 43 recipients of the €5.8m Creative Climate Action Fund II which has been set up to support creative, cultural and artistic projects that build awareness around climate change and empowers citizens to make meaningful behavioural changes.

The initiative is supported by the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media in collaboration with the Department of the Environment, Climate and Communications and the Department of the Taoiseach. Thinkhouse’s funding will support a nationwide campaign to create alternative visions of the future and, together with Purpose Disruptors, it will “harness the power of the advertising industry, building on interventions from the Good Life 2030 project to ignite the ‘Good Life Ireland 2030’ platform.

Good Life Ireland 2030 will “unearth the visions of Irish citizens and help embed these visions into public consciousness – through cultural installations, a nationwide PR and digital campaign, and workshops that invite creative practitioners to think about their work servicing a thriving, sustainable future. According to Thinkhouse, the project will put Ireland at the forefront of a global climate movement and act as a catalyst for deeper systemic change required of creative commercial industries.

“We’re hugely grateful to Creative Ireland and the Irish Government for accelerating our ambition to foster alternative visions of the future, leveraging the impact of the advertising and communications industry. This moment signals a clear recognition of the ways in which our industry skills can be harnessed to support Ireland’s Climate Action Plan. Many visions of the future informed by the climate and biodiversity crisis are getting caught up in distracted dystopian narratives. The Good Life Ireland 2030 project is an invitation for Irish citizens and the creative industry to imagine better and emotionally connect to the future in new ways.” says Laura Costello, Strategy Director of Purpose & Planet, Thinkhouse and Ireland Lead at Purpose Disruptors.

For more information on the Creative Climate Action Fund II click here.