Talon Rolls Out Recyclable Eco Offering to OOH Clients

Out of Home media agency Talon in Ireland is partnering with print provider the Delta Group to offer fully recyclable 6-sheet posters to all its clients.

The EcoBlend is a white triple coated sheet, manufactured from FSC ® recycled certified fibre which is derived from 100% pre-and-post-consumer waste. Clients report a 40% decrease in CO2 emissions with this paper, outperforming silk alternatives.

According to Andew Sinclair, managing director of Talon, the OOH agency’s commitment to sustainability includes an internal sustainability committee combined with its “collaborative efforts in this area by media partners in Ireland.”

“We are delighted to join forces with Delta and bring to market EcoBlend. While acknowledging that there is still a considerable distance to cover in our sustainability journey, incremental steps such as this partnership all help towards realising Talon’s sustainability ambitions. This collaboration reflects our commitment to playing our part, and how we endeavour to support our clients in making responsible OOH choices,” he says.

“Our commitment to develop sustainable OOH solutions through our award-winning Delta Net Zero programme is a key focus. We are delighted to collaborate with Talon in Ireland to support their Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) ambitions. As the OOH sector continues to prioritize sustainability and ESG practices, our commitment to driving sustainable solutions positions Delta as a valuable partner for businesses seeking to align their operations with environmental goals. Together with Talon we will contribute to a more sustainable future and make a positive impact on the environment,” adds Jason Hammond, CEO at The Delta Group.