Out \ Look: McPlant Leads the Pack in May Campaign Recall

McPlant Leads the Pack in May Campaign Recall

McDonald’s had come out on top in terms of campaign recall for the month of May with the return of the McPlant to Out of Home formats.

Planned by Zenith and Source out of home, the campaign had its initial run in January during ‘Veganuary’, returning in May displaying across Supersides and a mix of classic and digital 6’s. Featuring the titular ‘McPlant’ front and centre, McDonald’s continues to demonstrate the power of compelling product imagery combined with the product’s niche eco-friendly selling point.

The stage was set for the release of Disney’s latest big screen hit ‘The Little Mermaid’ on DOOH. Displaying on Digipanels an iVisions around the country, the campaign swam its way to the 2nd highest recalled spot for May. Also planned by Zenith and Source out of home, the creative featured Halle Bailey’s Ariel in the same signature pose as the classic animated hit.

At 3rd highest, Guinness 0.0 has shown that generating mental availability by displaying messaging consistently in an easily understood manner is a winning formula for Outdoor campaign recall. Planned by PHD and Source out of home, the campaign ran in high-impact retail, transit, and large roadside locations over the course of the month.

The results are part of our IMPACT research measuring campaign performance, which is conducted by Ipsos among 300 Dubliners every 2 weeks.

IPA Touchpoints Reveal Broad Reach of OOH in Great Britain

This week saw the release of Touchpoints 2023 from the IPA in Great Britain. By highlighting the habits and media moments of multiple target markets, TouchPoints helps brands understand the context of media consumption throughout the day or across a week. These insights can inform communication planning and buying.

A nationally representative sample of 6,000 adults aged 15+ participate in the research, via Ipsos, for the IPA (Institute of Practitioners in Advertising). The research looks at macro issues such as how Britons feel they are living through a restless decade and a changing global context, in light of economic crises, climate disasters and political instability. The study also delves into more specific advertising metrics such as individual media reach and consumption. In this regard, the below charts highlight the enduring power of OOH media in reaching and impacting all age groups.

The first chart below shows the weekly reach and mean hours per day consumption of buyable media for all adults, with OOH performing strongest in terms of both reach (+90%) and consumption.

OOH media in GB, like Ireland, would be strong in terms of reaching younger audiences and this is further evidenced in the Touchpoints research, with an even stronger performance among the 16-34 age group, coming out ahead of social media for reach and consumption.

OOH also performs far better than almost all media among the 55+ age group, with only commercial TV coming out better in terms of consumption, although the % reach of OOH remains strongest among this cohort.

More details on IPA Touchpoints 2023 can be found at ipa.co.uk.

Planet OOH: Sweating Billboard Creates a Backdrop for Social Media

Ahead of the release of Chris Hemsworth’s ‘Extraction 2’ on Netflix, the streaming giant has taken a unique approach to advertising the film on Outdoor.

In a first of its kind, a set of billboards that actually sweat were unveiled, designed to immerse viewers and feel like they are part of the action.

Strategically placed on busy side streets in New York City and Los Angeles, the activation invited passersby to have a feel of its wet surface and take selfies with the larger-than-life posters, driving IRL to URL.

“The movie is adrenaline-packed,” says Netflix’s chief marketing officer Marian Lee. “We really think about testing new things. We have traditional billboards, too. But the sweaty billboards were great.”

The innovative build makes use of a timed recycled water system. Lasers were used to cut holes into Hemsworth’s forehead to replicate pores. Then, there was a water supply behind the board that was pumped through the holes at a pressure and frequency to mirror the consistency of sweat.

According to recent research conducted by Nielsen, 1 in 4 U.S. adults have posted a photo on Instagram after seeing an outdoor advertisement. OOH tools such as billboards, digital signage, wall murals, installations, are unintrusive. Instead, they allow people to come to them, allowing for a personal experience, one that the consumer has chosen to be a part of.