Core Backs Irish National Women’s Team With New Campaign for Sky Ireland

The countdown to the FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand well underway, Core has created a new campaign for Sky Ireland to get behind the Republic of Ireland women’s team which is making its debut at the global tournament.

The first match for facing the Republic of Ireland women’s national team is against Australia on July 20 and the new campaign focuses on the excitement and anticipation one fan experiences as her belief in the team builds as the tournament nears. With the recent growth of interest in women’s football, record TV viewing figures and more girls playing than ever before, the TV ad is a representation of thousands of young fans whose belief and support in the team will grow even further this summer, as the team make history in Australia.

The campaign has gone live across multiple media channels including TV, Video On Demand (VOD), Outdoor, Digital and Social. It is a follow up to the OUTBELIEVE brand platform launch developed by Core in 2022 to celebrate Sky Ireland’s landmark sponsorship of the Women’s National Team.

“Throughout our partnership with the Women’s National Team, we have been struck by their unique connection with young fans,” says Sky Ireland CEO, JD Buckley. “They are an inspiration to younger generations right across the country. That is something we wanted to bring to life through our new OUTBELIEVE TV advert. Vera and her squad will make history in Australia and that will have such a positive impact on young aspiring players. As ever, we are immensely proud to support this team and we are behind them every step of the way,” he adds.

“OUTBELIEVE is more than just a campaign; it is the attitude and unyielding spirit of our Women’s National Team,” says Caitriona Ni Laoire, managing director, Core Creative. “Their relentless pursuit knows no bounds as they defy barriers and push the limits, paving the way for the next generation, inspiring them to dream bigger and reach higher. This platform, born in 2022, has resonated deeply with both the team and the fans, binding them together but this World Cup has the potential to unite the nation in unwavering belief. The stage is set and we cannot wait for our next chapter and the team’s World Cup journey to unfold, she says.

Credits

Agency: Core

Managing Director, Creative;Caitriona Ni Laoire

Managing Director, Sponsorship – Jill Downey

Client Partner: Jonny Boyle

Business Director: Kate O’Callaghan

Client Manager: Hannah Finnegan

Strategy Director: Shane Doyle

Executive Creative Director: Liam Wielopolski

Creative Director: Rob Murray

Creative Director: Mark Tuthill

Head of Production: Andrew Counihan

Production: Motherland

Director: P.O.B

Senior Producer: Keith Bradley

Head of Production: Margaret Levingstone

Production Manager: Hannah Gallagher

DOP: Luke Jacobs

Editor: Vincent McEntee

VFX: John O’Hagan, Tom Fagan, Eddie Sheanon

Head of Post: Anthony McCaffery

Flame: Allen Sillery at Screen Scene

Colour Grading: Yoomin Lee at Company 3

Client: Sky Ireland

Director of Marketing and Brand: Caroline Donnellan

Head of Brand and Marketing Creative: Gill Senior

Head of Brand and Marketing Media: Melissa Byrne

Premiums and Content Marketing Controller: Kieran Forde

Media Manager: Cat McKeown

Executive Creative Director (Sky Creative Agency): Robin Garton