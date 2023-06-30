KICK Ships New Recruitment Campaign for Irish Naval Service

The Irish Naval Service has rolled out a new campaign as part of a wider recruitment drive for the Irish Defence Forces.

The Sandymount-based agency KICK created the new campaign which is called “Ship” and it has been rolled out across TV, video on demand, digital and social media channels.

According to KICK: “ The insight is that many attributes we value and qualities we admire – represented by words such as ‘mentor’, ‘leader’, and ‘guardian’ – can be found co-existing in one place. That place is on board an Irish Naval Service ship. Co-incidentally, the word ‘-ship’ is often added to others to give them more power and meaning. For example, ‘leadership’, and ‘kinship’. That balance between the emotive appeal of camaraderie and the adventurous, exciting scenes of the ship cutting through the seas, is captured beautifully in the launch film.”

The film was shot on the Irish Sea in early May aboard the LE George Bernard Shaw. Working with Commander Frank O’Connor of the Naval Service and Commandant Lisa McMahon and their respective teams, the campaign is intended to increase the number of recruits to the Irish Naval Service.

According to Comdt Shane Brennan of the Irish Naval Service: “From our initial meeting with KICK we have been impressed with their understanding of our requirements, the insights and overall enthusiasm they have brought to the project. We now have a body of work that we believe far exceeds the requirements articulated in that initial meeting.”

“The passion and enthusiasm, teamwork and support the Naval Service and indeed the wider Defence Forces team have brought to the project was inspiring. We witnessed a crew completely dedicated to their ship, their careers and their country,” adds KICK’s John Breslin.

The campaign is part of a wider recruitment platform for the Irish Defence Forces called ‘Be More’ which was introduced in 2022.

Credits

Agency: KICK

Client Service Director: John Breslin

Account Manager: Andrew Browne

Strategic Planner: Neil McKenna

Creative Director (Art) Paudge Donaghy

Creative Director ( Copy) Emmet Wright

Agency Producer: Fiona McGarry

Production: Michel + Nico @ Banjoman

DOP: Narayan van Maele

Post Production: Jen Connolly & Outer Limits

Editor: Allyn Quigley

Sound: Dean Jones @ Scimitar Sound

Music: Gareth Averill