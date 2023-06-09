Virgin Media Solutions Hosts Industry Event to Discuss Artificial Intelligence

The guest speaker was Peter Heneghan from The Future Communicator and former head of digital for the UK government. Heneghan set the tone for the evening buy bringing everyone across the current landscape, while also facilitating and fueling an interesting discussion among those in attendance.

“What Virgin Media Television want to do is to help facilitate an evening of learning on a topic that is important to all of our clients and customers and one that is moving at lightning speed. I hope through events like this, we can share knowledge, facilitate collective learning of the possibilities and pitfalls that lie ahead for our industry and that we explore exciting ideas all while navigating its implementation ethically, responsibly and transparently. I’m looking forward to working with our clients and agency partners on AI-aided opportunities in the near future,” says Tara Moran, head of sales, Virgin Media Television.

According to Moran, Virgin Media Solutions is planning a follow up event which will be held in the Autumn which will also “take a deeper look at the possible spaces for collaboration between VMTV and our clients.”