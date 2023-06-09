Rockshore Rolls Out New Campaign by M&C Saatchi

The London-based agency M&C Saatchi London has rolled out a new campaign for the Diageo-owned lager and cider brand Rockshore.
This is the first campaign the agency has created for the brand since winning the creative pitch following a shoot out with two Irish agencies.
Called “Refreshingly Irish”, Diageo says the new campaign is part of a “bold, distinctive, fun new creative platform for Rockshore, which would connect product, brand, cultural and consumer truths, have longevity, and work through-the-line.”
“To engage with Irish lager drinkers of all ages, M&C Saatchi London landed on the insight that the seemingly brutal banter Irish people are known for is actually a way of them showing affection.”
Tapping into the idea that that Irish people often show their love for their friends by poking fun at them, the campaign sees Rockshore celebrate this playful banter in a “Refreshingly Irish” way.
“We have achieved a lot since launching Rockshore five years ago, but we still have big ambitions for the brand, and we needed a bold, ownable creative platform to match those ambitions,” says Linda Bradley, head of beer, Diageo Ireland.
“With this original, refreshing creative approach, we are confident that M&C Saatchi London and our new brand platform can help us build a meaningful and distinctive place in Irish consumers’ hearts and minds,” she says.
Guy Bradbury, creative partner, M&C Saatchi London adds: “From the very start of this campaign, we wanted to create a distinctive creative platform, that was true to the nature of real Irish friendship. We’ve taken a classic love song from the Backstreet Boys and subverted it to make something memorable.”
The campaign will run across TV, OOH as well as VOD, social and audio. Media planning and buying for the campaign is being managed by PHD.
Credits:
Client: Diageo Ireland
Head of Beer: Linda Bradley
Rockshore Senior Brand Manager: Julieann Evans
Head of Planning & Insights: Anne Zahan
Marketing Director: Hilary Quinn
Creative Agency: M&C Saatchi London
Creative Partner:Guy Bradbury
Senior Creative Team: Alex Lucas and Jon Farley
Agency Producer: Ashley Williams
Head of Integrated Production: Rachel ‘Chops’ Amess
Project Director: Louis Cubbon
Client Partner: Angus Maclay
Account Director: Katie Mandel
Senior Account Manager: Harry Patchett
Chief Strategy Officer: Sophie Lewis
Strategy Director: Ellie Boxall
Head of Design: Jonathan Muddell
Production Company: Agile Films
Director: Jeffrey Max at Fatal Farm
Executive Producer: Myles Payne
Producer: Emma Engelmann
Service company: H2 Films, Ireland
DOP: Piers McGrail
Offline Editing: Owen Oppenheimer at The Quarry
Online Post: Agile Films
Grade: Black Kite Studios
VFX: Agile Studio
CG Wave: Magic Numbers
Sound: Clearcut Studios
Music Supervisor: Lizz Harman @ dlmdd
Music Producer: Sascha Darroch-Davies @ dlmdd
Music Arranger/Producer: Cian Boylan
Content films:
Director: Michael Sugrue
Production Company: Spicy Dog Media
Producer: Peter Kilmartin
DOP: Conor Hayes
Offline Editing: Joe
Grade: Black Kite Studios
Online Post: Agile Films
Music Supervisor: Lizz Harman @ dlmdd
Music Producer: Sascha Darroch-Davies @ dlmdd
Music Arranger/Producer: Cian Boylan