NewsBrands’ Engage Event & Media Planning Competition Returns on May 30

NewsBrands Ireland will host both its annual Engage breakfast event and the Media Planning competition on May 30th in the Morrison Hotel, Dublin.

The Engage breakfast seminar will take place from 9am to 11am and will revolve around a number of strands, the first of which will see Sorcha Garduce, insight partner with Newsworks in the UK, present the findings from its latest research with effectiveness expert Peter Field . The research examines the link between trust in news brands and advertiser profit growth.

As part of the research, Newsworks has also launched an in-depth study into trust, which helps advertisers more accurately measure and understand consumer trust in brands. This year-long study, in conjunction with “Map the Territory and Tapestry”, has led to the development of a new, more accurate measurement of trust, which considers the multi-faceted nature of this crucial metric. See more here

In addition, Christine Matthews from Kantar will discuss the latest TGI Insights with a presentation called “Getting up Close and Personal to Irish Print and Digital News Lovers.” The presentation will be based on the latest TGI data and will touch on the print and digital Irish news audience, including the demographics trends and attitudes in addition to their leisure interests as well as media consumption habits.

The third strand will involve Melissa Byrne, head of media, brand and marketing at Sky, who will discuss how Sky uses multiplatform news brands as part of its award winning campaigns.

To wrap up the morning session, Jennifer O’ Connell, columnist and opinion editor with The Irish Times, will be joined by a number of top journalists and editors to discuss news journalism’s enduring power to set the wider news agenda and to campaign for positive change in society.

Media Planning Competition

The Engage breakfast seminar will be followed by NewsBrands’ annual Media Planning Competition. Teams of junior planners, with three years’ experience or less, are invited to compete for the coveted NewsBrands Ireland’s Power of Planning trophy. The event will also provide a great opportunity for new media planners to network with news publisher advertising teams and to immerse themselves in a full day of all things journalism and news brands.

A team of media planners from PHD won last year’s prize for their media plan to launch a fictitious electric car brand Motus using a variety of print and digital newsbrands platforms.

Teams will have from 11.30am to 3.30pm to devise their media plans which they then will present to the judging panel which includes Christine Bohan, Kantar Media, Lisa Buckley, NewsBrands Ireland, and Melissa Byrne, Sky Ireland.

To attend the event, please register your place by emailing Lisa Buckley on lbuckley@newsbrands.ie