Daily Radio Listenership Grows to 91% of All Adults According to Latest JNLR

Close to 3.3m or 91% of adults listen to an Irish radio station every single weekday according to the latest JNLR report. The report which covers the period April 2022 to March 2023 also shows that 87% of adults aged between 15-34 listen to the radio every week.

The daily listenership levels show that the daily audience has grown by 48,000 to 3.3m adults listening, a record high in daily audience levels in recent years. Listenership for 15–34-year-olds also increased with 69% of this age group listening every weekday, an increase of 12,000 listeners compared the previous research period (January – December ’22). Listening levels to local and regional radio also continues to be very strong with almost 2.2m million adults listening to their local or regional station every single weekday.

“I am delighted to see radio continues to grow audience in Ireland and with 91% of adults tuning into radio every week, it is clear that radio listening is booming in Ireland and today’s figures are a great reminder that Irish radio is a central part of people’s lives. At a time when radio ratings in the U.S. among 18–49-yearolds now exceed TV for the first time in U.S. media history, advertisers, home and abroad, continue to recognise the unbeatable reach that broadcast audio provides for their brands,” says Ciaran Cunningham, CEO of Radiocentre Ireland.

The latest research, which is carried out by Ipsos, also notes a steady increase of listening through devices with 5.6% of all adult listening now through a smart speaker while listening via a mobile device accounts for 3.3% of all radio listening. This increases to 7.2% of all listening through a smart speaker and 8.6% through a mobile device for the younger 15 to 34 age cohort, the JNLR report notes.

The ability to access content easily and the quality and popularity of Irish radio is shown by this JNLR release reporting that the average adult is listening to radio content for over 4.2 hours each day.